Powerful Robotic Vacuum
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Vacuum Type
Robotic
-
Colour
Iron Gray
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.6L
-
Removable Dust Bin
Yes (Washable)
-
Headlights
Yes (When remotely accessed)
-
Display & Controls
White LED
PERFORMANCE -
-
Motor Technology
Smart Inverter Motor® P9
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Power Drive Nozzle®
Anti-Tangle
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery Capacity
5300mAh
-
Battery Indicator
Yes (3 step)
-
Charging Time
4 hours
-
Filtration Technology
5 Step
-
Washable Filters
3 (Pre-Filter, Metal Dust Filter, Fine Dust (HEPA) Filter)
SENSORS -
-
Primary Mapping Sensor
Camera
-
Object Detection Sensor
3D Laser Sensor™
-
Bumper Sensor
Yes (3)
-
Cliff Sensor
Yes (2 Front, 2 Rear)
-
Dust Sensor
Yes
SOFTWARE FEATURES -
-
Cleaning Modes
Spiral Spot, Zig Zag, Edge Cleaning, Manual Control
-
Smart Turbo Mode
Yes (Carpet, Wall & Heavy Dust Detection)
-
Self-Learning Function
Yes
-
SLAM Technology
Yes
-
Mapping Resume
Yes
-
Smart Object Recognition
Yes
-
Smart Room Recognition
Yes
THINQ® FEATURES -
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
-
Notifications (Push Alerts)
Yes
-
Software Upgradable
Yes
-
Schedule Cleaning
Yes (Multiple Schedules)
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
My Zone (Select a room to clean)
Yes
-
Home View® (Remotely control your vacuum)
Yes
-
Home Guard® (Detect motion and capture photos)
Yes
-
Cleaning Diary (See your cleaning history)
Yes
-
Languages
15
ACCESSORIES -
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Remote Control Holder
Yes
-
Docking Charger
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (W x D x H)
285mm x 330mm x 143mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
510mm x 310mm x 208mm
-
Weight - Unit Only
4.2kg
WARRANTY -
-
Robot Vacuum
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery
12 Months Warranty
-
Smart Inverter Motor®
10 Years Warranty*
* 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
