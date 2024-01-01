Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Powerful Robotic Vacuum

Specs

Reviews

Support

Powerful Robotic Vacuum

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

R9MASTER

Powerful Robotic Vacuum

(0)
R9MASTER

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS
285 x 143 x 330
CAPACITY
0.6L
KEY FEATURE 1
HEPA Filter
KEY FEATURE 2
Powerful Smart Inverter Motor™

All Spec

DESIGN -

  • Vacuum Type

    Robotic

  • Colour

    Iron Gray

  • Dust Bin Capacity

    0.6L

  • Removable Dust Bin

    Yes (Washable)

  • Headlights

    Yes (When remotely accessed)

  • Display & Controls

    White LED

PERFORMANCE -

  • Motor Technology

    Smart Inverter Motor® P9

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Power Drive Nozzle®

    Anti-Tangle

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Battery Capacity

    5300mAh

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes (3 step)

  • Charging Time

    4 hours

  • Filtration Technology

    5 Step

  • Washable Filters

    3 (Pre-Filter, Metal Dust Filter, Fine Dust (HEPA) Filter)

SENSORS -

  • Primary Mapping Sensor

    Camera

  • Object Detection Sensor

    3D Laser Sensor™

  • Bumper Sensor

    Yes (3)

  • Cliff Sensor

    Yes (2 Front, 2 Rear)

  • Dust Sensor

    Yes

SOFTWARE FEATURES -

  • Cleaning Modes

    Spiral Spot, Zig Zag, Edge Cleaning, Manual Control

  • Smart Turbo Mode

    Yes (Carpet, Wall & Heavy Dust Detection)

  • Self-Learning Function

    Yes

  • SLAM Technology

    Yes

  • Mapping Resume

    Yes

  • Smart Object Recognition

    Yes

  • Smart Room Recognition

    Yes

THINQ® FEATURES -

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi

  • Notifications (Push Alerts)

    Yes

  • Software Upgradable

    Yes

  • Schedule Cleaning

    Yes (Multiple Schedules)

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

  • My Zone (Select a room to clean)

    Yes

  • Home View® (Remotely control your vacuum)

    Yes

  • Home Guard® (Detect motion and capture photos)

    Yes

  • Cleaning Diary (See your cleaning history)

    Yes

  • Languages

    15

ACCESSORIES -

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Control Holder

    Yes

  • Docking Charger

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Product (W x D x H)

    285mm x 330mm x 143mm

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    510mm x 310mm x 208mm

  • Weight - Unit Only

    4.2kg

WARRANTY -

  • Robot Vacuum

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Battery

    12 Months Warranty

  • Smart Inverter Motor®

    10 Years Warranty*

    * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

What people are saying