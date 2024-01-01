We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Network Blu-ray Disc Player with External HDD Playback
All Spec
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
148MHz/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60/50Hz
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Ch. Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
SPDIF & HDMI
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master
Yes
-
MPEG ½
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
BD Live 2.0
Yes
-
Bonus View (Profile 1.1)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
Picasa Photos
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Music ID Streaming (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Gracebote)
Yes
-
Online Firmware Update
Yes
-
1080p Up-scaling via HDMI
Yes
-
SimpLink via HDMI
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (ver. 2.0)
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (v1.3)
-
Audio Left/Right
Yes
-
Coaxial
1
-
Optical
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
