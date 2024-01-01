Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BP250

BP250

Blu-ray player

(0)

USB Movie Playback

USB Movie Playback

Full HD Up-scaling

Full HD Up-scaling

Key Feature

  • 1080p Upscaling
  • USB Plus: Media Playback
  • Blu-ray, DVD and Audio CD Playback
All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -

  • Blu-ray

    Yes (Region B)

  • BD-ROM/-R/RE

    Yes

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes (Region 4)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • BD Profile

    2.0

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    LPCM/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS/ DTS-HD Master
    Audio

  • Video Decoding

    MPEG-1/MPEG-2/ MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/VC-9/Xvid/
    MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/ AVCHD

  • Music Decoding

    MPEG-1/ MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

  • Photo Decoding

    JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

CONNECTION -

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI 1.4 Output

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    270mm x 43mm x 195mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    290mm x 290mm x 90mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    .95kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087225600

