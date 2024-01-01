We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray player
Key Feature
-
1080p Upscaling
-
USB Plus: Media Playback
-
Blu-ray, DVD and Audio CD Playback
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
2.0
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
LPCM/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS/ DTS-HD Master
Audio
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-1/MPEG-2/ MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/VC-9/Xvid/
MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/ AVCHD
-
Music Decoding
MPEG-1/ MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 Output
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
270mm x 43mm x 195mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
290mm x 290mm x 90mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
.95kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087225600
