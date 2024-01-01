We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Disc Player
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430x41x188
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour (HDMI v1.4)
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Ch. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MPEG ½
Yes
-
DTS 2.0 + Digital Out
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
SimpLink
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
Picasa Photos
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Online Firmware Update
Yes
-
Bonus View (profile 5.0)
Yes
-
ABC iView
Yes
-
LG Remote for Smartphone
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
1
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Out Ver. 1.4
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN port
1
-
Composite Out
1
-
Audio (L/R) Out
1
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
