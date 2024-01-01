Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3D Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi

3D Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi

BP530

3D Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi

(0)
LG BP530 - 3D Blu-ray Disc Player with LG Smart and Wi-Fi
All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    360mm x 40mm x 199mm

  • Weight

    1.37kg

VIDEO DECODING FORMAT

  • 3GP/MP4/MOV

    Yes

  • MPEG-1/MPEG-2(PS/TS)

    Yes

  • MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • WMV/FLV

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Yes (1080p) Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

  • NTSC ↔PAL Conversion

    Yes

AUDIO DECODING FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2

    Yes (Decoding)

  • MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

    Yes (Decoding)

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion

    Yes

ONLINE CONTENT

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa

    Yes

  • AccuWeather

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes (Wireless router or network access point required)

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (NTFS/FAT)

  • Online Firmware Update

    Yes

  • LG Remote for Smart Phone

    Yes: AVC3 Application (Android 2.3) and (iOS 4.0) or later

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone Home Wireless Network connection required)

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Photo Slide Show with Music

    Yes

  • BD ROM Profile 5.0

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Coaxial) Out

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • DLNA Software

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

