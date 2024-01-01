We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart 3D Blu-Ray Player
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 38mm x 203mm
-
Weight
1.54kg
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
3GP/MP4/MOV
Yes
-
MPEG-1/MPEG-2(PS/TS)
Yes
-
MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution panel. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
-
NTSC ↔PAL Conversion
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes (HDMI)
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
ONLINE CONTENT
-
YouTube
Yes
-
Picasa
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart Share
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Simplink
Yes
-
LG Remote for Smart Phone
Yes: AVC3 Application (Android 2.3) and (iOS 4.0) or later
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or Tablet PC required)
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone Home Wireless Network connection required)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
BD ROM Profile 5.0
Yes
-
Quick Booting
Yes
-
Slot Loading Disc
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Out
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
ACCESSORIES
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AA)
-
NFC Tag
Yes (1)
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
