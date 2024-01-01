Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BP730

Smart 3D Blu-Ray Player

LG BP730 - Smart 3D Blu-Ray Player with Wi-Fi
All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    430mm x 38mm x 203mm

  • Weight

    1.54kg

VIDEO DECODING FORMAT

  • 3GP/MP4/MOV

    Yes

  • MPEG-1/MPEG-2(PS/TS)

    Yes

  • MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes (DVD ± R/RW)

  • WMV/FLV

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution panel. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

  • NTSC ↔PAL Conversion

    Yes

AUDIO DECODING FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes (HDMI)

  • MPEG 1/2

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

    Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion

    Yes

ONLINE CONTENT

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • AccuWeather

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Smart Share

    Yes (Wireless router or network access point required)

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (NTFS/FAT)

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • LG Remote for Smart Phone

    Yes: AVC3 Application (Android 2.3) and (iOS 4.0) or later

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or Tablet PC required)

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone Home Wireless Network connection required)

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • BD ROM Profile 5.0

    Yes

  • Quick Booting

    Yes

  • Slot Loading Disc

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Out

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

ACCESSORIES

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (AA)

  • NFC Tag

    Yes (1)

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

