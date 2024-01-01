Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BX580

3D Blu-ray Disc Player with built-in Wi-Fi

All Spec

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Digital /Analogue Conversion

    162MHz/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60/50Hz

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Digital /Analogue Conversion

    192KHz/24bit

  • Dolby Digital 2 Ch. Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output

    SPDIF & HDMI

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master

    Yes

  • MPEG ½

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • BD Live 2.0

    Yes

  • Bonus View (Profile 1.1)

    Yes

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa Photos

    Yes

  • AccuWeather

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    NTFS/FAT32

  • Music ID Streaming (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Video ID DVD/BD (Gracebote)

    Yes

  • Online Firmware Update

    Yes

  • 1080p Up-scaling via HDMI

    Yes

  • DLNA/CIFS

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    Yes

  • SimpLink via HDMI

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port (ver. 2.0)

    Yes

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (v1.4)

  • Audio Left/Right

    Yes

  • Coaxial

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • DLNA Disc

    Yes

  • AV Cable

    Yes (1.2m)

  • Composite Lead

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    430x45x200mm

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year

What people are saying