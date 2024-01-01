We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player with DivX Playback
All Spec
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
108MHz/10bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60/50Hz
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
1080p Up-scaling via HDMI
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Ch. Down Mix
Yes
-
DTS Digital Out
Yes
-
MP3 Decoding
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DivX Playback
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
JPEG Slide Show
Yes
-
Closed Captions
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Audio CD Ripping
Yes
-
USB Media Plus
Yes
-
Book Marker Search
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (ver. 2.0)
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (v1.3)
-
Coaxial
1
-
Optical
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
