Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DVD Player with DivX Playback

Specs

Reviews

Support

DVD Player with DivX Playback

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

DV582H

DVD Player with DivX Playback

(0)
Print

All Spec

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Digital /Analogue Conversion

    108MHz/10bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60/50Hz

  • Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • 1080p Up-scaling via HDMI

    Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Digital /Analogue Conversion

    192KHz/24bit

  • Dolby Digital 2 Ch. Down Mix

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Out

    Yes

  • MP3 Decoding

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • CD-G

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • DivX Playback

    Yes

  • Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • JPEG Slide Show

    Yes

  • Closed Captions

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Audio CD Ripping

    Yes

  • USB Media Plus

    Yes

  • Book Marker Search

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port (ver. 2.0)

    Yes

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (v1.3)

  • Coaxial

    1

  • Optical

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Composite Lead

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year

What people are saying