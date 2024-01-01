Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

UP970

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

up970 blu-ray disc

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Playback

Experience the excellent quality of Ultra HD Blu-ray on disc, featuring High Dynamic Range and High Frame Rate technology.

USB Playback1

USB Playback

Use the USB port function to play USB content on the UHD Blu-ray Player

Dolby Vision, because every frame of video matters

Dolby Vision, because every frame of video matters

LG Blu-ray player UP970 supports the premium HDR, Dolby Vision™ favored by renowned filmmakers from all over the world. Images more realistic and natural, like the way the director intended.

*Now, Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update.

Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience

Content created for High Dynamic Range, or HDR, can display an even more breathtaking picture with bolder contrast and more vibrant colors. LG Blu-ray player UP970 is HDR compatible with Dolby Vision™* and HDR10.

Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience1

LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player supporting premium HDR Dolby Vision™, processes Dolby Vision's dynamic metadata* within each frame, to present the intended vision of the director in your very own living room. HDR10 is rendered by LG 4K Blu-ray disc player's exclusive processing. By applying dynamic data produced by LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player processing on a scene-by-scene basis, all types of content is displayed with improved HDR quality.

03_UP970_Muti_HDR_enables_the_best_4K_HDR_experience_Desktop_sub_01

Blu Ray

Netflix

Access Netflix, one of the world's leading streaming video providers with a huge range of popular content, including original series, documentaries and feature films*.

*Internet connection and streaming services membership required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Contents and features will vary from time to time without notice.

Key Feature

  • 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Playback
  • USB Playback
  • Netflix Access
  • HDR 10 Compatible
All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES

  • 3D Blu-ray

    Yes (Region B)

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (Region 4)

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes (Region 4)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Video Decoding

    MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/ VC-9/H.265 (HEVC)/Xvid
    /MKV/AVC Rec/AVCHD/M4V/WMV/3GP/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/DAT

  • HDR Video Decoding

    HDR-10

  • Music Decoding

    MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

  • Photo Decoding

    JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG/MPO

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Up to 2160p 4K Ultra HD

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Share

    Yes (DLNA)

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible

  • Private Sound Mode

    -

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Photo Slideshow to music

    Yes

STREAMING SERVICES -

  • Supported Streaming Services

    Netflix, YouTube

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    430mm x 46mm x 205mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    1.6kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL

  • PREVIOUS MODEL

    None

EAN

  • EAN

    8801031742509

