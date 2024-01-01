We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player
*Now, Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update.
Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience
LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player supporting premium HDR Dolby Vision™, processes Dolby Vision's dynamic metadata* within each frame, to present the intended vision of the director in your very own living room. HDR10 is rendered by LG 4K Blu-ray disc player's exclusive processing. By applying dynamic data produced by LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player processing on a scene-by-scene basis, all types of content is displayed with improved HDR quality.
*Internet connection and streaming services membership required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Contents and features will vary from time to time without notice.
Key Feature
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Playback
USB Playback
Netflix Access
HDR 10 Compatible
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
3D Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/ VC-9/H.265 (HEVC)/Xvid
/MKV/AVC Rec/AVCHD/M4V/WMV/3GP/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/DAT
-
HDR Video Decoding
HDR-10
-
Music Decoding
MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG/MPO
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Up to 2160p 4K Ultra HD
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Private Sound Mode
-
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Supported Streaming Services
Netflix, YouTube
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 46mm x 205mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
1.6kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
PREVIOUS MODEL
None
EAN
-
EAN
8801031742509
