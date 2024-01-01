Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Capacity

RH387H

Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Capacity

RH387H

Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Capacity

All Spec

DISC FORMAT

  • DVD±R/DVD±RW Play

    Yes

  • DVD±R/DVD±RW Record

    Yes

  • DVD+R Dual Layer

    Yes

SYSTEM

  • Hard Drive Capacity

    160GB

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • USB Plus(DivX,MP3,JPEG)

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)

  • AV Input

    Yes

  • USB Input

    Yes

  • DV Input

    Yes

CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)

  • Analogue Audio In

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out Optical

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out Coaxial

    Yes

VIDEO OUT

  • Composite

    Yes

  • S-Video

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Composite Video Input

    Yes

  • Terrestrial PF In/Out

    Yes

