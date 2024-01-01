Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
STYLER Steam Clothing Care System®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

STYLER Steam Clothing Care System®

S3BF

STYLER Steam Clothing Care System®

(0)

Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler®. Refresh clothes between washes. Reduce odours and feel at ease by minimising allergens with the power of steam.

Care for your clothes with the Power of Steam

The Styler® uses the power of steam to gently refresh, deodorise and reduce wrinkles from clothing.

Vanquish Odours with the Power of Steam

Have an item that can't go in the wash? Remove odours using a sanitisation or refresh cycle.

Reduce Wrinkles and Restore Creases

With the power of steam and the oscillating hanger your clothes will look their best by reducing wrinkles, whilst maintaining pants crease lines with the special compartment in the door.

Gentle Dry

By using a low heat to dry, the Styler® reduces the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creases.

Reduce Allergens With Steam

The steam powered ‘Sanitary Cycle' helps reduce common allergens such as House dust mites and bacteria from clothing and fabrics.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

Remotely monitor your Styler® via ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler® that lets remotely start or monitor your precious garments progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.¹

Key Feature

  • Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens
  • Vanquish Odours
  • Reduce Allergens With Steam
  • ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

S3BF
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
445 x 1850 x 585
CAPACITY
3 Items + 1 Pants
ENERGY RATING
Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens
THINQ
Vanquish Odours

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Linen Black

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

  • [Styler] Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • CAPACITY

    3 Items + 1 Pants

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • Special Care - Sportswear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes (Requires Fragrance Sheets)

  • Dehumidification

    Yes (120 min)

  • Drying Method

    Condenser

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    Yes (LED)

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes (By Service Agent Only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Product Weight (kg)

    78

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Night Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (WiFi)

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    Yes

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    Yes

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    Yes (1)

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    Yes (1)

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf (Qty)

    Yes (1)

