STYLER Steam Clothing Care System®
BAF approved
Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Key Feature
-
Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens
-
Vanquish Odours
-
Reduce Allergens With Steam
-
ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Color
Linen Black
-
Door Type(Material)
Glass
-
[Styler] Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
CAPACITY
3 Items + 1 Pants
PROGRAMS
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)
-
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes
-
Refresh - Heavy
Yes
-
Refresh - Light
Yes
-
Refresh - Normal
Yes
-
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes
-
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes
-
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
-
Special Care - Sportswear
Yes
-
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes
-
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Yes
FEATURES
-
Aroma Kit
Yes (Requires Fragrance Sheets)
-
Dehumidification
Yes (120 min)
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
-
Interior Light
Yes (LED)
-
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
180
-
Moving Hanger
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Pants Crease Care
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes (By Service Agent Only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
-
Product Weight (kg)
78
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay Start
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Night Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (WiFi)
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
Yes
-
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
Yes
-
Drip Tray (Qty)
Yes (1)
-
Pants Hanger (Qty)
Yes (1)
-
Regular Hanger (Qty)
Yes (2)
-
Shelf (Qty)
Yes (1)
