Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Black Mirror

S5MB

Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Black Mirror

Front

Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens1

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler. Refresh clothes between washes. Reduce odours and feel at ease by reducing exposure to allergens with the power of steam.

Care for your clothes with the Power of Steam

The Styler uses the power of steam to gently refresh, deodorise and reduce wrinkles from clothing.

Vanquish Odours with the Power of Steam1

Have an item that can't go in the wash? Remove odours using a sanitisation or refresh cycle.
Reduce Exposure to Allergens With Steam1

The steam powered ‘Sanitary Cycle' helps reduce common allergens such as Live House dust mites and bacteria from clothing and fabrics*.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Gentle Dry

By using a low heat to dry, the Styler reduces the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creases.
Pants Press

Keep pant creases looking crispy while reducing general wrinkling.
Quick and easy care for your pants.

Remotely monitor your Styler® via ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler that lets you remotely start or monitor progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles*.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

  • Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens
  • Vanquish Odours
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with steam
  • ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor

DIMENSIONS

S5MB
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 1960 x 605
CAPACITY
5 Items + 1 Pants
ENERGY RATING
Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens
THINQ
Vanquish Odours

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

CAPACITY

  • CAPACITY

    5 Items + 1 Pants

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Dehumidify (12/24 min)

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Normal (9 min)

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Refresh Heavy

  • Refresh - Light

    Refresh Light

  • Refresh - Normal

    Refresh Normal

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Bedding (14 min)

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Fine Dust (53 min)

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Heavy Duty (132 min)

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Normal (99 min)

  • Special Care - Sportswear

    Sports Wear (59 min)

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Suits / Coats (34 min)

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Wools / Knits (27 min)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Figure Indicator

    Empty Water / Fill Water

FEATURES

  • Interior Light

    Yes (LED)

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes (Up to 16 RPM)

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes (By Service Agent Only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    6 x 196 x 65

  • Product Weight (kg)

    1

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Night Care

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    886912312

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

