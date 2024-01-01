We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Black Mirror
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Key Feature
-
Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens
-
Vanquish Odours
-
Reduce exposure to allergens with steam
-
ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type(Material)
Glass
CAPACITY
-
CAPACITY
5 Items + 1 Pants
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Dehumidify (12/24 min)
-
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Normal (9 min)
-
Refresh - Heavy
Refresh Heavy
-
Refresh - Light
Refresh Light
-
Refresh - Normal
Refresh Normal
-
Sanitary - Bedding
Bedding (14 min)
-
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Fine Dust (53 min)
-
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Heavy Duty (132 min)
-
Sanitary - Normal
Normal (99 min)
-
Special Care - Sportswear
Sports Wear (59 min)
-
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Suits / Coats (34 min)
-
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Wools / Knits (27 min)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Figure Indicator
Empty Water / Fill Water
FEATURES
-
Interior Light
Yes (LED)
-
Moving Hanger
Yes (Up to 16 RPM)
-
Pants Crease Care
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes (By Service Agent Only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
6 x 196 x 65
-
Product Weight (kg)
1
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay Start
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Night Care
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
886912312
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
