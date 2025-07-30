We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler - Built-in HandySteamer™
Easy, every day clothing care
DUAL TrueSteam™
Helps refresh clothes and reduce odours
Dynamic MovingHanger™
Helps shake out fine dust
Built-in HandySteamer™
AutoFresh System™
Air circulation helps keep clothes fresh
DUAL TrueSteam™
Helps reduce wrinkles and exposure to allergens
DUAL TrueSteam™ helps keep garments fresh and neat, free of odours and wrinkles.
Dynamic MovingHanger™
Tough on dust, gentle on clothes
Shakes out fine dust from clothes with 6 dynamic motions.
Shaking
Shakes off external dust and fine dust.
Waving
Spreads steam evenly, helping reduce wrinkles in clothes and enhances the Refresh effect.
Spreading
Waves clothes to help reduce wrinkles.
Blowing
Blows air inside clothes to help maintain their shape.
Swaying
Uses delicate motions to help prevent damage to the weave or texture on the surface of clothing.
Arranging
Clothes are arranged through light movement of the moving hanger and air.
QuickRefresh™
Fast 18 minute cycle
The new DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ helps reduce cycle time.
Gentle Dry
Made for those hard-to-dry items
The "Gentle Dry" cycle uses an Inverter Heat Pump System to carefully dry delicate fabrics without tumbling or direct heat, promoting fabric care.
AutoFresh System™
Helps keep stored clothes fresh and dehumidify your space
The AutoFresh System™ provides automatic air circulation, which helps to keep garments stored inside the Styler fresh, as well as dehumidify the space surrounding the Styler.
Dehumidification
Reduce dampness from your space
Removes moisture in the surrounding air to help maintain a fresh and comfortable environment.
Smart Detect Sensor
Stay in control
If clothes fall from their hanger, you'll be automatically notified via the LCD screen or in the ThinQ® app.
Smart LCD Touch Display
Easy, intuitive control at your fingertips
Automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options.
LG ThinQ®
Smart Control, Smart Life
ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler that lets you remotely start or monitor progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles*
*Cycle Download available through the LG ThinQ® app.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Key Feature
- Built-in HandySteamer™, hand-held steam gun
- EZ Fit PantsPress™, multi-plate pants press
- AutoFresh System™, automatic air circulation
- Inverter heat pump drying technology
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Color
Mirror Black
Door Type(Material)
Glass
[Styler] Body Color
Texture Western Black
CAPACITY
CAPACITY
5 Items + 1 Pants
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Full Touch LCD+Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Figure Indicator
LCD
LCD Size
2.4 inch
FEATURES
Aroma Kit
Yes
Dehumidification
Yes
Drying Method
Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
Interior Light
Yes
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
350
Moving Hanger
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Pants Crease Care
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
TrueSteam
Yes (DUAL TrueSteam)
Versatile Shelf
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1965x620
Product Weight (kg)
94
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1190
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Delay Start
Yes
Night Care
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096474143
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
No
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
No
Drip Tray (Qty)
1
Pants Hanger (Qty)
No
Regular Hanger (Qty)
5
Shelf (Qty)
1
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
No
PROGRAMS(LCD)
Pollen Care
No
