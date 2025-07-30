Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler - Built-in HandySteamer™

5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler - Built-in HandySteamer™

5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler - Built-in HandySteamer™

SC5MBH
LG 5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler - Built-in HandySteamer™, SC5MBH
Front view
Right side view
Left side view
Front view
Right side view
Left side view
Key Features

  • Built-in HandySteamer™, hand-held steam gun
  • EZ Fit PantsPress™, multi-plate pants press
  • AutoFresh System™, automatic air circulation
  • Inverter heat pump drying technology
More
Video showing that LG Styler suits a variety of spaces and circumstances

Refresh, Deodorise, Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens1

Easy, every day clothing care

Steam coming from dual TrueSteam™ outlets

DUAL TrueSteam™

Helps refresh clothes and reduce odours

Moving Hangers

Dynamic MovingHanger™

Helps shake out fine dust

Steam coming from built-in handy steamer

Built-in HandySteamer™

Air circulation and ventilation into Styler

AutoFresh System™

Air circulation helps keep clothes fresh

Typo animation of the word Fresh

Typo animation of the word Fresh

DUAL TrueSteam™

Helps reduce wrinkles and exposure to allergens

DUAL TrueSteam™ helps keep garments fresh and neat, free of odours and wrinkles.

LG DUAL TrueSteam™ removing odour and steaming shirts.

LG DUAL TrueSteam™ removing odour and steaming shirts.

Dynamic MovingHanger™

Tough on dust, gentle on clothes

Shakes out fine dust from clothes with 6 dynamic motions.

Dust removal of a blouse with the dynamic movinghanger technology

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring shaking movements

Shaking

Shakes off external dust and fine dust.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring waving movements

Waving

Spreads steam evenly, helping reduce wrinkles in clothes and enhances the Refresh effect.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring spreading movements

Spreading

Waves clothes to help reduce wrinkles.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring blowing movements

Blowing

Blows air inside clothes to help maintain their shape.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring swaying movements

Swaying

Uses delicate motions to help prevent damage to the weave or texture on the surface of clothing.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring arranging movements

Arranging

Clothes are arranged through light movement of the moving hanger and air.

*Images and animations are for illustrative purposes only and may differ to actual use.  

Typo animation of the word Stylish

Typo animation of the word Stylish

Built-in handy steamer turning on and removing wrinkles

A person using built-in handy steamer in LG Styler to remove wrinkles from shirt with adjustable pressure settings

Built-in HandySteamer™

Hand-held steam gun for tough wrinkles and delicate care

3-levels of high pressure steam can help reduce stubborn wrinkles, while delicate items can be gently steamed with extra care.

A person using multi-plate EZ Fit PantsPress™ in LG Styler to remove wrinkles and restore pleats to trousers.

EZ Fit PantsPress™

Helps reduce wrinkles & restore pleats

The multi-plate pants press helps relieve wrinkle prone areas and sharpens pleats for a more sophisticated look.

*Video used for illustrative purposes only.

QuickRefresh™

Fast 18 minute cycle

The new DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ helps reduce cycle time.

Starting a quick refresh cycle after hanging clothes

Gentle Dry

Made for those hard-to-dry items

The "Gentle Dry" cycle uses an Inverter Heat Pump System to carefully dry delicate fabrics without tumbling or direct heat, promoting fabric care.

Vanquish Odours with the Power of Steam1

Typo animation of the word Convenient

Typo animation of the word Convenient

AutoFresh System™

Helps keep stored clothes fresh and dehumidify your space

The AutoFresh System™ provides automatic air circulation, which helps to keep garments stored inside the Styler fresh, as well as dehumidify the space surrounding the Styler.

LG Styler in the living room automatically circulating air throughout the room. Clothes inside the Styler is freshened up and the living room is dehumidified.

*Video used for illustrative purposes only.

Dehumidification

Reduce dampness from your space

Removes moisture in the surrounding air to help maintain a fresh and comfortable environment.

Smart Detect Sensor

Stay in control

If clothes fall from their hanger, you'll be automatically notified via the LCD screen or in the ThinQ® app.

*Video used for illustrative purposes only.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart LCD Touch Display

Easy, intuitive control at your fingertips

Automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options.

R290 Refrigerant

R290 Refrigerant

The natural choice

With a low global warming potential of 3, the R290 refrigerant is a ​smarter choice for your home and the environment compared to LG Stylers with R134a refrigerant.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler that lets you remotely start or monitor progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles*

A woman sitting on the sofa with her cell phone while the LG Styler is working

*Cycle Download available through the LG ThinQ® app. 

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

LG Styler in the dress room

Fresh clothes, through sunshine or rain

LG Styler in the living room

Stylish Design

LG Styler in the library

No plumbing required

LG Styler in the bed room for kids

Perfect for the whole family

Key Feature

  • Built-in HandySteamer™, hand-held steam gun
  • EZ Fit PantsPress™, multi-plate pants press
  • AutoFresh System™, automatic air circulation
  • Inverter heat pump drying technology
Print

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Mirror Black

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

  • [Styler] Body Color

    Texture Western Black

CAPACITY

  • CAPACITY

    5 Items + 1 Pants

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch LCD+Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

  • LCD Size

    2.4 inch

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    Yes

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    350

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes (DUAL TrueSteam)

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1965x620

  • Product Weight (kg)

    94

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1190

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Night Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096474143

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    No

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    No

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    1

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    No

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    5

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    No

PROGRAMS(LCD)

  • Pollen Care

    No

