10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

DVH10-10B

10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

DVH10-10B

9 Star Energy Rating

Super Efficient Dryer

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.
Energy or Time Saving
Normal >> Turbo Mode

Energy or Time Saving

This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time depending on your requirements and preferences.
Allergy Care
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Gentle Care

Gentle Care

Dry with low heat

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry
Sensor Dry

Prevent over drying

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps maintain performance

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

Double Layer Air Filter
Double Layer Air Filter

Capture lint

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.

*Product featured in image may vary from actual product. Please refer to product image gallery above.

LG GF-V706MBL Pure N Fresh

No external venting required

Simple install

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Dry your way

The Stacking bracket allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.

*Accessories pictured may vary from actual product.

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

Smart Pairing

Connected washing + drying

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ® app.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Key Feature

  • Super Efficient Dryer with 9 Star Energy Rating
  • Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
  • Prevent over drying with Sensor Dry
  • Simple install with no external venting required
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ® App

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
850mm (W) x 600mm (H) x 690mm (D)
CAPACITY
10
ENERGY RATING
9 Star Energy Rating
THINQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Wool, Delicates

  • Drum Light

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Product Weight (kg)

    56

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Less Time

    Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)

  • More Time

    Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091616302

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

