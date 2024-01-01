Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Heat Pump Dryer

DVH3-08W

8kg Heat Pump Dryer

Gentle Dry

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

a stack of different fabrics and drying times



Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

 

 

Sensor dry utilises LG dual sensor system to detect and compare the moisture level in clothes and in the air to adjust drying time, to help with drying time." or "Sensor dry utilises LG dual sensor system to detect and compare the moisture level in clothes and in the air to adjust drying time, to help prevent over drying.

*The results may vary depending on the environment.

R290 refrigerant logo



R290 Refrigerant

 

 

With a low global warming potential of 3, R290 refrigerant is an environmentally conscious choice compared to LG dryers with R134a refrigerant.

  • Heat Pump
  • Sensor Dry
  • Refrigerant R290
