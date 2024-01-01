We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.
Key Feature
Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor
Durable Stainless Steel Drum
Auto Clean Condenser - Helps Maintain Performance
Remotely Monitor with ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Summary
Key Specs
Body Color
White
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
Reversible Door
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Cool Air
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Rack Dry
Yes
Towels
Yes
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Digital Display
FEATURES
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
Inverter Motor
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
Sensor Dry
Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicates
Drum Light
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
Product Weight (kg)
57
-
Anti Crease
Yes
Drum Care
Yes
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
Less Time
Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)
More Time
Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)
Rack Dry
Yes
Time Dry
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
