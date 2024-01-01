Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control , DVH5-08W

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.

10 Year Parts Warranty

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Choose Between Time or Energy Saving

Choose Between Time or Energy Saving

LG heat pump technology gives you the option to either select a dryer setting to use less energy, or a setting to reduce drying time, depending on your requirements and preferences.

Gentle Care

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Allergy Care

Allergy Care

Common household allergens such as dust mites can be removed from dried clothes.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.
Double Layer Air Filter

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Reversible Door

Reversible Door

The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.

ThinQ®

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

No External Venting Required

No External Venting Required

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

The Stacking bracket allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.

Key Feature

  • Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor
  • Durable Stainless Steel Drum
  • Auto Clean Condenser - Helps Maintain Performance
  • Remotely Monitor with ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)

Summary

Print
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600mm x 850mm x 690mm
CAPACITY
8
ENERGY RATING
Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
THINQ
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    White

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicates

  • Drum Light

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Product Weight (kg)

    57

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Less Time

    Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)

  • More Time

    Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

