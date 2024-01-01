Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control in Black Steel Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control in Black Steel Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

DVH9-09B

9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control in Black Steel Finish

(0)
LG 9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control in Black Steel Finish , DVH9-09B

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.

10 Year Parts Warranty

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Eco Hybrid Technology

Eco Hybrid Technology

This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time depending on your requirements and preferences.

Gentle Care

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Allergy Care
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with
Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps maintain performance

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

Double Layer Air Filter

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Reversible Door

Reversible Door

The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.
No External Venting Required

No External Venting Required

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

ThinQ®

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

The Stacking bracket allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.

Key Feature

  • Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor
  • Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
  • Auto Clean Condenser - Helps Maintain Performance
  • Remotely Monitor with ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)

Summary

Print
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
850 x 600 x 690 (with door closed)
CAPACITY
9kg
ENERGY RATING
9 Stars
THINQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Finish

    Black Steel

  • Door Material

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Capacity (kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating

    9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Cool Air (Time Dry)

    Yes

  • Cotton (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Delicates (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Easy Care (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Quick 30 (Time Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry (Time Dry)

    Yes

  • Sportswear (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Towels (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

  • Warm Air (Time Dry)

    Yes

  • Wool (Sensor Dry)

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Less Time

    Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

  • More Time

    Yes (Time Dry Cycles)

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DEMENSIONS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 910 x 702

  • Product Depth with Door Open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    850 x 600 x 690

  • Weight (kg)

    57

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    62

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806091810700

What people are saying