9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control in Black Steel Finish
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.
Key Feature
-
Super Efficient 9 Star Energy Rating
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor
-
Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
-
Auto Clean Condenser - Helps Maintain Performance
-
Remotely Monitor with ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
Black Steel
-
Door Material
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Capacity (kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating
9 Star (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Cool Air (Time Dry)
Yes
-
Cotton (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Delicates (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Easy Care (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Quick 30 (Time Dry)
Yes
-
Rack Dry (Time Dry)
Yes
-
Sportswear (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Towels (Sensor Dry)
Yes
-
Warm Air (Time Dry)
Yes
-
Wool (Sensor Dry)
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Less Time
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
-
More Time
Yes (Time Dry Cycles)
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
DEMENSIONS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 910 x 702
-
Product Depth with Door Open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
850 x 600 x 690
-
Weight (kg)
57
-
Weight include packing (kg)
62
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806091810700
