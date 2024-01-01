Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Condensing Dryer in White Finish with Tag On function

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg Condensing Dryer in White Finish with Tag On function

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

TD-C80NPW

8kg Condensing Dryer in White Finish with Tag On function

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 850 x 680 mm
CAPACITY
8kg
ENERGY RATING
8kg capacity
THINQ
Condenser Dryer: No venting required

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    8kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width

    600mm

  • Depth

    680mm

  • Height

    850mm

  • Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)

    650mm x 710mm x 890mm

  • Weight

    43.7kg

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Control Type

    Touch Button

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Type

    Chrome Glass Door

  • Time Delay

    Yes (3 - 19 hours)

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Tag On with NFC

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Motor Type

    Induction Motor

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087679052

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years Parts & Labour

What people are saying