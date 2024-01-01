We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Condensing Dryer in White Finish with Tag On function
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
8kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width
600mm
-
Depth
680mm
-
Height
850mm
-
Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)
650mm x 710mm x 890mm
-
Weight
43.7kg
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Control Type
Touch Button
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Type
Chrome Glass Door
-
Time Delay
Yes (3 - 19 hours)
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Lint Filter
Yes
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087679052
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts & Labour
