Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

TD-H803CSW

8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

(0)
Print

All Spec

DESIGN -

  • Capacity

    8kg

  • Colour

    White

  • Door Colour

    Tinted Glass with Silver Trim

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

DISPLAY & CONTROLS -

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Controls

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Clean Filter Indicator

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

TECHNOLOGY -

  • Drying Method

    Condenser

  • Heat Source

    Heat Pump

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Motor

  • Compressor Type

    Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor

  • Auto Clean Condenser

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes (2)

  • Moisture Sensor

    Yes (1)

  • Door Open Sensor

    Yes (1)

  • Water Sensor

    Yes (1)

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes (1)

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

  • Drying Rack

    Yes

  • Extendable Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

SMART FEATURES -

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • SmartThinQ®

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

PROGRAMS -

  • General Cycles (Sensor Dry)

    Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet

  • Specialty Cycles (Sensor Dry)

    Towel, Allergy Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate

  • Manual Cycles (Time Dry)

    Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air

  • Quick Cycle

    Quick 30 (1kg)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

OPTIONS -

  • Dry Levels

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Dry Modes

    Normal, Turbo

  • Buzzer (On / Off)

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

DRY OPTIONS -

  • More Time

    Yes (Timed Cycles)

  • Less Time

    Yes (Timed Cycles)

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

COMPLIANCE -

  • EAN

    8806098381296

  • Energy Rating

    9 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    115kWh / 52 Uses
    (Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Depth (mm)

    690

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    660mm x 702mm x 910mm

  • Weight

    57kg

WARRANTY -

  • Dryer

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Inverter Compressor / Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on compressor (parts only)

What people are saying