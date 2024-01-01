We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Centum™ Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Depth (mm)
690
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)
650mm x 710mm x 890mm
-
Weight
57.5kg
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Control Type
Touch Button
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Door Type
Black Tinted
-
Time Delay
Yes (3 - 19 hours)
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Interior Drum Light
Yes
-
Sensors
8 (Temperature Sensor (4), Moisture Sensor, Door Open Sensor, Water Sensor, Filter Sensor)
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
DRYING PROGRAMS -
-
Drying Programs
14 (Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulk Item, Jeans, Towel, Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air, Download Cycle)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
129kwh/52 uses
-
Energy Rating
9 Stars
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included Accessories
Stacking Kit, Drying Rack, Extendable Drain Hose Kit
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084058751
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
20 Year Inverter Compressor Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Compressor (parts only)
