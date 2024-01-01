Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Centum™ Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Centum™ Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

TD-H901MW

9kg Centum™ Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control

(0)
LG TD-C902H 9kg Heat Pump Dryer
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    9kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Depth (mm)

    690

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)

    650mm x 710mm x 890mm

  • Weight

    57.5kg

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Control Type

    Touch Button

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted

  • Time Delay

    Yes (3 - 19 hours)

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Motor Type

    Induction Motor

  • Drying Method

    Condenser

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Interior Drum Light

    Yes

  • Sensors

    8 (Temperature Sensor (4), Moisture Sensor, Door Open Sensor, Water Sensor, Filter Sensor)

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS -

  • Drying Programs

    14 (Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulk Item, Jeans, Towel, Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air, Download Cycle)

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    129kwh/52 uses

  • Energy Rating

    9 Stars

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included Accessories

    Stacking Kit, Drying Rack, Extendable Drain Hose Kit

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084058751

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    20 Year Inverter Compressor Parts Warranty*
    * 2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Compressor (parts only)

What people are saying