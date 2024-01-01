Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7kg Front Load Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

7kg Front Load Washer

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WD1200D

7kg Front Load Washer

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    7kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Depth (mm)

    550

  • Weight

    61kg

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    300mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 343kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    3½ Stars

  • WELS Water Consumption

    70L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Stars

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Push Button

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1200rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    Yes (4 Settings)

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    95/60/40/30/Cold

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Suds Detection

    Yes

  • Water Recirculation

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    9 (Baby Care, Cotton, Cotton Quick, Synthetic, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Blanket, Rinse + Spin)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    2 (Intensive, Pre-wash)

EAN -

  • EAN

    6932135332982

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

What people are saying