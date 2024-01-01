We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7kg Front Load Washer
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
550
-
Weight
61kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
300mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 343kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
3½ Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
70L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Stars
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Push Button
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1200rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Yes (4 Settings)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
9 (Baby Care, Cotton, Cotton Quick, Synthetic, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Blanket, Rinse + Spin)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
2 (Intensive, Pre-wash)
EAN -
-
EAN
6932135332982
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
