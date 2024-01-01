We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
7.0kg
-
Colour
White
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Motor RPM
1200rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200/800/400/No Spin
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Door Diameter
290mm
-
Door Opening Angle
165°
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
LED DISPLAY
-
Time Delay
3 ~ 19 hours
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Error / Self Diagnosis
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
-
Washing
54dB (51dB on Silent Wash)
-
Spinning
64dB
RATINGS
-
Water Rating
4.0 Star
-
Water Consumption
72L
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
-
Energy Consumption
350kWh/365 uses
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Only (WxHxD)
600mm x 850mm x 585mm
-
Unit inc Door (WxHxD)
600mm x 850mm x 590mm
-
Weight
61kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.