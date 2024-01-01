Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Front Load Washing Machine with TurboClean™

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Front Load Washing Machine with TurboClean™

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WD1409NCW

9kg Front Load Washing Machine with TurboClean™

(0)
LG Front Load Washing Machine - WD1409NCW
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    9kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Depth (mm)

    610

  • Weight

    67kg

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    320mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 345kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Stars

  • WELS Water Consumption

    77L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin Program

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Digital Display

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • TurboClean™

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Delicate, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash, Quick 14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    8 (Pre Wash, Normal + Hold (Rinse), Remote Start, Turbo Clean, Add Item, Intensive, Spin Only, Delay End)

EAN -

  • EAN

    8.80103E+12

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

What people are saying