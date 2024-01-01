Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
11kg Centum™ Front Load Washer with Inverter Direct Drive Motor

11kg Centum™ Front Load Washer with Inverter Direct Drive Motor

WD1611SMW2

11kg Centum™ Front Load Washer with Inverter Direct Drive Motor

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Wash Capacity

    11Kg

  • Colour

    White Enamel with Tinted Door

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed

    1600rpm

  • Variable Spin Speeds

    1600/1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • TrueSteam®

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean®

    Yes

  • Water Recirculation

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Load Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis® 3.0

    Yes

  • Smart THINQ™

    Yes(Wi-Fi)

  • Variable Temperature (°c)

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Door Diameter

    312mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    160°

  • Inner Drum Volume

    77L

WASHING PROGRAMS

  • Total

    14

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wool+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Speed14

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Total

    10

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Normal + Hold (Rinse)

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse (40°c)

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes(3~19 Hours)

LCD DISPLAY

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Error / Self Diagnosis

    Yes

ENERGY & WATER CONSUMPTION

  • Energy Rating-Washing

    4½ Star

  • Energy Consumption-Washing

    360kwh/365 uses

  • Water Rating WELS-Washing

    4½ Star / 94L

DIMENSIONS

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600mm x 640mm x 850mm

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    660mm x 705mm x 885mm

  • Weight

    72kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

What people are saying