11kg Centum™ Front Load Washer with Inverter Direct Drive Motor
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Wash Capacity
11Kg
-
Colour
White Enamel with Tinted Door
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1600rpm
-
Variable Spin Speeds
1600/1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
TrueSteam®
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Load Detection
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis® 3.0
Yes
-
Smart THINQ™
Yes(Wi-Fi)
-
Variable Temperature (°c)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Door Diameter
312mm
-
Door Opening Angle
160°
-
Inner Drum Volume
77L
WASHING PROGRAMS
-
Total
14
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wool+
Yes
-
Dark Wash
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed14
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Total
10
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Normal + Hold (Rinse)
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Medic Rinse (40°c)
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Turbo Clean
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes(3~19 Hours)
LCD DISPLAY
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Error / Self Diagnosis
Yes
ENERGY & WATER CONSUMPTION
-
Energy Rating-Washing
4½ Star
-
Energy Consumption-Washing
360kwh/365 uses
-
Water Rating WELS-Washing
4½ Star / 94L
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (W x D x H)
600mm x 640mm x 850mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 705mm x 885mm
-
Weight
72kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
