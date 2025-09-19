Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WV1-1208W

8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

()
  • Front view
  • front with open door
  • Detail view
  • DrumDetail
  • Detail view
  • LG 8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam, WV1-1208W
  • Detergent Drawer Open
  • Right sided view
  • top perspective view
  • right side view
  • top perspective view
  • side view
  • back view
Front view
front with open door
Detail view
DrumDetail
Detail view
LG 8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam, WV1-1208W
Detergent Drawer Open
Right sided view
top perspective view
right side view
top perspective view
side view
back view

Key Features

  • Thoughtfully designed
  • A Stylish Touch
  • Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
  • Clean from the inside
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unnecessary service calls
More

Thoughtfully designed

Image shows the interior cut of the washing machine

Sleek Design

A Stylish Touch to your laundry vision.

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Sleek Design

A Stylish Touch

Match your interior design vision with our stylish washine machines.

*Overseas model shown, please refer to image gallery for local model.

 

6 Motion® Direct Drive 

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the  environment.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Helps keep your tub in tip-top condition by running the specially designed tub cleaning cycle.

The washing machine drum is swirling with water

Smart Diagnosis®

Diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unnecessary service calls

Run a Smart Diagnosis® via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unneccesary service calls.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Overseas model shown, please refer to gallery images for local model.

Image shows a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

FAQs

Q.

What size washing machine do I need?

A.

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

Q.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

A.

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

Q.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

 

Q.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

A.

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

Q.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

A.

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Key Feature

  • Thoughtfully designed
  • A Stylish Touch
  • Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
  • Clean from the inside
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unnecessary service calls
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton Eco

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Quiet Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean 39

    No

  • TurboClean 49

    No

  • TurboClean 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam Plus

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Product Weight (kg)

    55.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse Plus

    Yes

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096239667

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.