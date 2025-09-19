We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
Thoughtfully designed
Sleek Design
A Stylish Touch to your laundry vision.
6 Motion® Direct Drive
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
Allergy Care™ with Steam
Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens*
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Allergy Care™ with Steam
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Tub clean
Clean from the inside
Helps keep your tub in tip-top condition by running the specially designed tub cleaning cycle.
The washing machine drum is swirling with water
Smart Diagnosis®
Diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unnecessary service calls
Run a Smart Diagnosis® via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unneccesary service calls.
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*Overseas model shown, please refer to gallery images for local model.
FAQs
What size washing machine do I need?
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.
At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.
Will I need to clean the machine often?
It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.
Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?
The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton Eco
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Quiet Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
No
-
TurboClean 49
No
-
TurboClean 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam Plus
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Drum Lifter
Plastic Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
TurboWash
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
Product Weight (kg)
55.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
590
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1030
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse Plus
Yes
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Softener Level
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096239667
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
What people are saying
