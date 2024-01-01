We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
1 Mobile 3G/4G or WiFi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Tag On feature.
2 Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
Key Feature
-
Reliable and Quiet Inverter Direct Drive Motor System
-
Outstanding wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
-
Pause and Add Item
-
Download Wash Cycles with NFC
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 535
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Quick 14
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Digital Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 535
-
Product Weight (kg)
56
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
