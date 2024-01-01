Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive

WV3-1208W

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40°C or the water level is high.
More Wash Cycles

More Wash Cycles & Troubleshooting

More Wash Cycles: View usage on a NFC enabled Android device, Tag On uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to download more wash cycles & view history usage.1

Troubleshoot: With a smartphone & the LG ThinQ® app the washer can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.2

1 Mobile 3G/4G or WiFi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Tag On feature.
2 Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.

Key Feature

  • Reliable and Quiet Inverter Direct Drive Motor System
  • Outstanding wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
  • Pause and Add Item
  • Download Wash Cycles with NFC
Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 535

  • Steam

    Yes (2 Cycles Only)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 14

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes (2 Cycles Only)

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 535

  • Product Weight (kg)

    56

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes (2 Cycles Only)

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

