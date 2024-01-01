We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Series 5 Slim Front Load Washing Machine with Steam
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*Additional depth required if washer is to be fully enclosed. Product image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40˚C or the water level is high.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Key Feature
-
Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
-
Designed for a neat fit with narrow depth
-
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
-
Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 535
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Display Type
Digital Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 535
-
Product Weight (kg)
60
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091592866
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
