Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Series 5 Slim Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

8kg Series 5 Slim Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WV5-1208W

8kg Series 5 Slim Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

(0)
Front_slim

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

STEP 1 - Weight Detection

STEP 2 - Fabric Softness Detection

STEP 3 - Optimal Wash Motion Selection

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Narrow Depth For a Neat Fit

Designed for a neat fit

Designed for a neat fit with a machine depth of only 475mm, this washer can fit neatly into spaces with limited depth.*

*Additional depth required if washer is to be fully enclosed. Product image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Keeps on cleaning

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

Pause and add items for missed clothing.

Pause and Add Item

Pause and add items for missed clothing

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40˚C or the water level is high.

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Key Feature

  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Designed for a neat fit with narrow depth
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600mm (W) x 850mm (H) x 535mm (D)
CAPACITY
8kg
ENERGY RATING
4½ Star Energy Rating
THINQ
ThinQ (Wifi)

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 535

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 535

  • Product Weight (kg)

    60

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091592866

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.