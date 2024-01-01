We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam
*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
*TWINWash® Mini not available separately. Cold water wash only.
1 Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.
2 Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Amazon Alexa may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40°C or the water level is high.
Key Feature
-
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
-
Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles
-
Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
-
Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ®
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 605
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Display Type
Digital Display
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 605
-
Product Weight (kg)
70
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
