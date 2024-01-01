Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

10kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

WV5-1410W

10kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

WV5-1410W

AI Direct Drive - Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.
What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Steam™

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Use the ‘Allergy Care' cycle and the Steam™ feature when you need washing results for clothing and bedding where sensitivities to allergens such as dust mites, bacteria and pollen exist.
Up to 99.9% Allergen Removal

Up to 99.9% Allergen Removal

Designed for Durability

Designed for Durability

The tempered glass door front and stainless steel internal clothing lifters are two examples of the thought and quality materials built into this LG washer.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

ThinQ®

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with this front load washer that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.1,2

1 Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.
2 Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Pause and Add Item

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40°C or the water level is high.

Key Feature

  • Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
  • Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles
  • Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
  • Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ®

Summary

DIMENSIONS

FrontLoader_Dimension-Desktop-v5
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 850 x 620 / D:620, D':565, D":1100
CAPACITY
10kg
ENERGY RATING
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
THINQ
Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 620

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 620

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

