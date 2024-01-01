Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Energy & Water Rating in Black Steel

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Energy & Water Rating in Black Steel

wv9-1609b

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Energy & Water Rating in Black Steel

front

LG Direct Drive Motors™

LG Direct Drive Motors™

Our Quiet Achiever

LG front load washing machines are powered by Inverter Direct Drive Motors™. Less moving parts (and no belts) equals quieter operation, low vibration and enhanced durability.

More Stars More Savings.

Give your laundry a 5-Star treatment

More Stars.
More Savings.

The new LG Washing Machine range now with 5-Star Energy & Water Rating, Star scale out of 6.

*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy1 and water2 reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine's tested program cycle. Find out more…. Etc.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™
Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Select'Wrinkle Care' function with Steam+™ to help reduce wrinkles in your washing.*

*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.

Big Capacity Drum

Fits large loads + bedding

Power through large loads, or wash bulky items like bedding easily, thanks to the big capacity drum.

Fits large loads + bedding

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

More Durable

Visible and Elegant
Design

Visible and Elegant

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

Smart control, smart life

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Key Feature

  • More Stars. More Savings. With 5 Star Energy and Water Rating.
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter direct Drive Motor*

Summary

DIMENSIONS

/nz/images/spec/wv9-1609b-Techspec-D.jpg

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Quick 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean 39

    Yes

  • TurboClean 49

    No

  • TurboClean 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    1600/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Dispenser Clean

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091616241

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

