10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating
*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy and water reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3).
AI DD®
Intelligent Fabric Care
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria.
*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.
Fits large loads + bedding
Keeps on cleaning
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Key Feature
More Stars. More Savings. With 5 Star Energy and Water Rating.
Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter direct Drive Motor*
Summary
DIMENSIONS
DESIGN
Finish
White Steel
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
Control Panel Finish
White
Door - Material
Tempered Glass
Door - Tinted Glass
Yes
Door - Safety Lock
Yes
Door - Trim Colour
Chrome
Display & Controls - Digital Display
Yes
Display & Controls - Running Time
Yes
Display & Controls - Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Capacity
10kg
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
1600RPM
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
Wash Technology - Turbo Clean™
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
Wash Technology - 6 Motion ® Wash
Yes
Wash Technology-AI DD®
Yes (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
Wash Technology - Steam
Yes (Steam+)
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
Hardware - Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
Hardware - Dispensers
Detergent/ Softener / Pre-Wash
Hardware - Inlets
Hot & Cold
Hardware - Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
LG ThinQ®2
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with the Google Assistant2
WARRANTY
Washing Machine
2 Years Parts & Labour
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Years Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour on product and additional
8 years on inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
Programs
Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet
Wash, Allergy Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool,
Sportswear, Duvet
Quick Wash
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)
Download Cycle¹
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Options-Variable Spin Speeds
1600, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
Options-Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
Options-Add Item
Yes
Options-Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
Options-Steam
Yes
Options-Wrinkle Care
Yes
Options-Turbo Clean™
Yes
Options-Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
Options-Pre Wash
Yes
Options-Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS
Width
600mm
Height
850mm
Depth - With Door Closed (D)
565mm
Depth - With Door Open (D”)
1145mm
Depth - Top Cover + Control Panel (D’)
655mm
Product Weight
70kg
Packaging (W x H x D)
660mm x 890mm x 660mm
Packaged Weight
74kg
COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS
EAN
8806091616265
Wash - Energy Consumption
251kWh / 365 Uses
Wash - Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash - WELS Water Consumption
72L
Wash - WELS Water Rating
5 Star
Wash - WELS Registration Number
C02178
(Cotton Eco, 40c°, 1600 Spin)
1LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or
iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data
connection and product registration with LG ThinQ®
required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features,
system compatibility and service availability which
may vary by country and model. Download Cycle
available through the LG ThinQ® app22Google and
Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-
enabled smart speaker device is not included 3Tested
by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0.
TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared
to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash
(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may
be different depending on the environment.
