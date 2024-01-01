Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating

WV9-1610W

10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating

(0)
front

LG Direct Drive Motors™

LG Direct Drive Motors™

Our Quiet Achiever

LG front load washing machines are powered by Inverter Direct Drive Motors™. Less moving parts (and no belts) equals quieter operation, low vibration and enhanced durability.

More Stars.

Give your laundry a 5-Star treatment

More Stars.
More Savings.

The new LG Washing Machine range now with 5 5-Star Energy & Water Rating.
Star scale out of 6.

*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy1 and water2 reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine's tested program cycle. Find out more…. Etc.

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*.

Watch the video

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

WV9-1610W_AIDD%20Bar_D

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™
Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Select'Wrinkle Care' function with Steam+™ to help reduce wrinkles in your washing.*

*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.

Big Capacity Drum

Fits large loads + bedding

Power through large loads, or wash bulky items like bedding easily, thanks to the big capacity drum.

Fits large loads + bedding

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

More Durable

Visible and Elegant
Design

Visible and Elegant

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

Smart control, smart life

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Key Feature

  • More Stars. More Savings. With 5 Star Energy and Water Rating.
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter direct Drive Motor*

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

/nz/images/spec/wv9-Techspec-M.jpg
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600mm(W) x 850mm (H) x 565 (D)
CAPACITY
10kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star Energy Rating
THINQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Finish

    White Steel

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Control Panel Finish

    White

  • Door - Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Door - Tinted Glass

    Yes

  • Door - Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Door - Trim Colour

    Chrome

  • Display & Controls - Digital Display

    Yes

  • Display & Controls - Running Time

    Yes

  • Display & Controls - Status

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    10kg

  • Motor Technology - Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive Motor

  • Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed

    1600RPM

  • Wash Technology - Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Wash Technology - Turbo Clean™

    Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)

  • Wash Technology - 6 Motion ® Wash

    Yes

  • Wash Technology-AI DD®

    Yes (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

  • Wash Technology - Steam

    Yes (Steam+)

  • Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Hardware - Stainless Steel Lifters

    Yes

  • Hardware - Dispensers

    Detergent/ Softener / Pre-Wash

  • Hardware - Inlets

    Hot & Cold

  • Hardware - Auto-Balance

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®2

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Functions

    Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with the Google Assistant2

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    10 Years Parts Warranty*
    *2 years parts and labour on product and additional
    8 years on inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

PROGRAMS & OPTIONS

  • Programs

    Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet
    Wash, Allergy Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool,
    Sportswear, Duvet

  • Quick Wash

    Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)

  • Download Cycle¹

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Options-Variable Spin Speeds

    1600, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin

  • Options-Variable Temperature (°C)

    95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

  • Options-Add Item

    Yes

  • Options-Delay Start

    Yes (3-19 Hours)

  • Options-Steam

    Yes

  • Options-Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • Options-Turbo Clean™

    Yes

  • Options-Rinse Option

    Yes (Rinse+)

  • Options-Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Options-Intensive

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Width

    600mm

  • Height

    850mm

  • Depth - With Door Closed (D)

    565mm

  • Depth - With Door Open (D”)

    1145mm

  • Depth - Top Cover + Control Panel (D’)

    655mm

  • Product Weight

    70kg

  • Packaging (W x H x D)

    660mm x 890mm x 660mm

  • Packaged Weight

    74kg

COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS

  • EAN

    8806091616265

  • Wash - Energy Consumption

    251kWh / 365 Uses

  • Wash - Energy Rating

    5 Star

  • Wash - WELS Water Consumption

    72L

  • Wash - WELS Water Rating

    5 Star

  • Wash - WELS Registration Number

    C02178
    (Cotton Eco, 40c°, 1600 Spin)

  • -

    1LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or
    iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data
    connection and product registration with LG ThinQ®
    required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features,
    system compatibility and service availability which
    may vary by country and model. Download Cycle
    available through the LG ThinQ® app22Google and
    Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-
    enabled smart speaker device is not included 3Tested
    by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0.
    TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared
    to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash
    (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may
    be different depending on the environment.

