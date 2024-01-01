Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10kg/6kg Series 5 Front Load Washer Dryer Combo

WVC5-1410W

10kg/6kg Series 5 Front Load Washer Dryer Combo

Front view

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to 'Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Washer and Dryer in One

Washer and Dryer in One

This large capacity machine combines a 10kg washer with a 6kg dryer for the convenience of doing your laundry from start to finish in a single appliance.
Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Steam Refresh

Easy Everyday Refresh

Refresh your clothes in between washes and eliminate unwanted odours, giving you fresh clothes without having to launder them every time*.

Easy Everyday Refresh

*Maximum of 3 items per cycle (cotton and polyester blend materials) and place cloths on hanger once cycle is completed as clothes may be damp.

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

Keeps on cleaning

Visible and Elegant
Design

Visible and Elegant

Easy to view display and large selection dial.
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Big Capacity Drum

Fits large loads + bedding

Power through large loads, or wash bulky items like bedding easily, thanks to the big capacity drum.

Fits large loads + bedding

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

Smart control, smart life

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq(Link: https://www.lg.com/nz/lg-thinq) for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts
Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

WVC5-1410W Specifications

Key Feature

  • All-in-one Washer & Dryer Combo
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*

Summary

DIMENSIONS

WVC5-1410W-dimesnion
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600mm x 850mm x 515mm
CAPACITY
10
ENERGY RATING
4½ Star Energy Rating (Wash) / 4 Star Energy Rating (Dry)
THINQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Finish

    White

  • Control Type

    Electronic Press Button

  • Control Panel Finish

    White

  • Door - Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Door - Tinted Glass

    Yes

  • Door - Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Door - Trim Colour

    White

  • Display & Control - Digital Display

    Yes

  • Display & Control - Running Time

    Yes

  • Display & Controls - Status

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    10kg

  • Dry Capacity

    6kg

  • Motor Technology - Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive Motor

  • Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed

    1400RPM

  • Wash Technology - Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Wash Technology - Turbo Clean™

    Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)

  • Wash Technology - 6 Motion® Wash

    Yes

  • Wash Technology - AI DD®

    Yes
    (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

  • Wash Technology - Steam

    Yes (Steam+)

  • Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Hardware - Stainless Steel Lifters

    Yes

  • Hardware - Dispensers

    Detergent/ Softener / Pre-Wash

  • Hardware - Inlets

    Cold

  • Hardware - Auto-Balance

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®¹

    Yes (WI-FI)

  • Functions

    Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with the Google Assistant2

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    10 Years Parts Warranty*

PROGRAMS & OPTIONS

  • Programs

    Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Delicates, Hand Wool, Dry Only, Wash + Dry (6kg)

  • Quick Wash

    Quick 30(2kg)

  • Download Cycle¹

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Options - Variable Spin Speeds

    1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin

  • Options - Variable Temperature (°C)

    95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

  • Options - Add Item

    Yes

  • Options - Delay Start

    Yes (3-19 Hours)

  • Options - Steam

    Yes

  • Options - Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • Options - Turbo Clean™

    Yes

  • Options - Rinse Option

    Yes (Rinse+)

  • Options - Pre Wash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Width

    600mm

  • Height

    850mm

  • Depth - With Door Closed (D)

    565mm

  • Depth - With Door Open (D")

    1145mm

  • Depth - Top Cover + Control Panel (D')

    655mm

  • Product Weight

    73kg

  • Packaging (W x H x D)

    660mm x 890mm x 660mm

  • Packaged Weight

    77kg

COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS

  • EAN

    8806091592828

  • Wash - Energy Consumption

    319kWh / 365 Uses

  • Wash - Energy Rating

    4½ Star

  • Wash - WELS Water Consumption

    86L

  • Wash - WELS Water Rating

    4½ Star

  • WELS Water Registration

    C02099
    (Cotton Eco, 40c°, 1400 Spin)

