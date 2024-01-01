We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/8kg Series 9 Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Easy Everyday Refresh
*Maximum of 3 items per cycle (cotton and polyester blend materials) and place cloths on hanger once cycle is completed as clothes may be damp.
Keeps on cleaning
Fits large loads + bedding
Smart control, smart life
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq(Link: https://www.lg.com/nz/lg-thinq) for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Key Feature
-
All-in-one Washer & Dryer Combo
-
Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
-
Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
White
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Panel Finish
White
-
Door - Material
Tempered Glass
-
Door - Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Door - Safety Lock
Yes
-
Door - Trim Colour
Chrome
-
Display & Controls - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display & Controls - Running Time
Yes
-
Display & Controls - Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
12kg
-
Dry Capacity
8kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
1400RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Turbo Clean™
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
-
Wash Technology-6 Motion® Wash
Yes
-
Wash Technology - AI DD®
Yes
(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
-
Wash Technology - Steam
Yes (Steam+)
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Hardware - Dispensers
Detergent/ Softener / Pre-Wash
-
Hardware - Inlets
Cold
-
Hardware - Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes (WI-FI)
-
Functions
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with the Google Assistant2
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Years Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour on product and additional
8 years on inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
-
Programs
Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Delicates, Hand Wool, Dry Only, Wash + Dry (8kg)
-
Quick Wash
Quick 14(2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)3
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options-Variable Spin Speeds
1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Options-Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Options - Add Item
Yes
-
Options - Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Options - Steam
Yes
-
Options - Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Options - Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
Options - Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Options - Pre Wash
Yes
-
Options - Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Width
600mm
-
Height
850mm
-
Depth - With Door Closed (D)
615mm
-
Depth - With Door Open (D”)
1145mm
-
Depth - Top Cover + Control Panel (D’)
655mm
-
Product Weight
76kg
-
Packaging (W x H x D)
660mm x 890mm x 705mm
-
Packaged Weight
80kg
COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS
-
EAN
8806098523818
-
Wash - Energy Consumption
390kWh / 365 Uses
-
Wash - Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
Wash - WELS Water Consumption
103L
-
Wash - WELS Water Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Registration
C02207
(Cotton Eco, 40c°, 1400 Spin)
-
Dry - Energy Consumption
260kWh / 365 Uses
-
Dry - Energy Rating
4 Star
