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8kg Series 3 Slim Front Load Washer - AI Wash
8kg Series 3 Slim Front Load Washer - AI Wash
WX3-1208W
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The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
A smart wash
AI to the core
AI Wash intelligent fabric care*
6 Motion® Direct Drive
Oustanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes**
Allergy Care with Steam
Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens***
Microplastic Care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes****
**Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.*
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
*AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. AI refers to sensor-detecting wash. Results vary based on actual load and fabric composition.
6 Motion® Direct Drive
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.**
Allergy Care™ with Steam
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.***
The video is digitally rendered and is for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model shown.
**AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Microplastic Care
Less friction to help with microplastics shedding
Designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes.****
****Tested by Intertek with 3 kgs load of 100% polyester training jacket. Microplastic care compared to Mixed Fabric cycle.
Smart Pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ app®.^
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
LG ThinQ®
Life simplified with easy control
Control and adjust from compatible phones
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.^
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.^
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.^
The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ<sup>®</sup> app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ<sup>®</sup> app.
^LG ThinQ<sup>®</sup> app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ<sup>®</sup> required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Key Feature
- AI Wash powered by AI DD®
- Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam
- Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
- Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
- 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
- Security updates received until 31-Dec-31
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
AI Wash & Dry
No
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton Eco
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Double Rinse
No
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
No
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
No
Microplastic Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
One Shirt
No
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Rainy Days
No
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
No
Rinse+Spin
No
School Uniforms
No
Quiet Wash
No
Single Garments
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
No
TurboClean39
No
TurboClean 49
No
TurboClean 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wash Only
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Steam Plus
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto
Centum System
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Product Weight (kg)
59.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse Plus
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
No
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
Softener Level
No
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096778289
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
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