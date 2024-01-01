We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® 10kg/6kg Washer Dryer Combo
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
TWINWash - Twin Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
10kg Main Washer (WD1610NSW)
-
Mini Washer (Max Load)
2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WX)
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
6kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
1215
-
Depth (mm)
675
-
Weight
96kg (Main) | 43kg (Mini)
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
535mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 318kwh/365 uses
Dry: 119kwh/52 uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star (Wash) | 7 Star (Dry)
-
WELS Water Consumption
86L (Wash) | 3L (Dry)
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°C, Normal Soil, Normal Rinse, 1600RPM
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White Enamel
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)
-
Main Washer Model
WTW1409VCW
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1600rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Spa Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)
-
Mini Washer Model
WTP20WX
-
3 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Water Temperature
Cold only
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
Main Washer: 19 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Turbo 49, Easy Care, Mix, Refresh, Allergy Care, Outdoor, Delicate, Gentle Care, Wool, Speed 14, Direct Wear (1kg), Wash + Dry (6kg), Rinse & Spin, Spin Only, Tub Clean, Auto Wash, Stain Care (24 types)
Mini Washer: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)
-
Drying Programs
5 (Cotton, Outdoor, Time, Easy Care, Delicate)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
Main Washer: 13 (Steam, TurboClean, Remote Start, Time Delay, Add Item, Auto Detergent, Auto Softener, Crease Care, Medic Rinse (40°), Pre Wash, Rinse + Hold, Soil Level, Favourite, Child Lock) Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
Main Washer: 2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
Mini Washer: 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
-
Registration
For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:
Main Washer - WD1610NSW
Mini Washer - WTP20WX
