LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® 10kg/6kg Washer Dryer Combo

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® 10kg/6kg Washer Dryer Combo

SGTW171610H

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® 10kg/6kg Washer Dryer Combo

(0)
LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Washing Machine SGTW171610H

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 1215 x 675
CAPACITY
10kg Washer / 6kg Dryer / 2Kg Mini
ENERGY RATING
Signature TWINWash®, Wash Two Loads at the Same Time
THINQ
10kg Front Load Washer/6kg Dryer Combo

All Spec

DESIGN -

  • Type

    TWINWash - Twin Load Washer

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    10kg Main Washer (WD1610NSW)

  • Mini Washer (Max Load)

    2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WX)

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    6kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    1215

  • Depth (mm)

    675

  • Weight

    96kg (Main) | 43kg (Mini)

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    535mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 318kwh/365 uses
    Dry: 119kwh/52 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4½ Star (Wash) | 7 Star (Dry)

  • WELS Water Consumption

    86L (Wash) | 3L (Dry)

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton Eco, 40°C, Normal Soil, Normal Rinse, 1600RPM

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White Enamel

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Control

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)

  • Main Washer Model

    WTW1409VCW

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1600rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Spa Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)

  • Mini Washer Model

    WTP20WX

  • 3 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Water Temperature

    Cold only

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    Main Washer: 19 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Turbo 49, Easy Care, Mix, Refresh, Allergy Care, Outdoor, Delicate, Gentle Care, Wool, Speed 14, Direct Wear (1kg), Wash + Dry (6kg), Rinse & Spin, Spin Only, Tub Clean, Auto Wash, Stain Care (24 types)
    Mini Washer: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)

  • Drying Programs

    5 (Cotton, Outdoor, Time, Easy Care, Delicate)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    Main Washer: 13 (Steam, TurboClean, Remote Start, Time Delay, Add Item, Auto Detergent, Auto Softener, Crease Care, Medic Rinse (40°), Pre Wash, Rinse + Hold, Soil Level, Favourite, Child Lock) Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    Main Washer: 2 Years parts and labour + 18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

    Mini Washer: 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

  • Registration

    For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:

    Main Washer - WD1610NSW
    Mini Washer - WTP20WX

