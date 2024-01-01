We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.5kg Top Load Washer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4 Star, 67 Litres per wash)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
6.5kg
-
Colour
White with Silver Trim
-
Tub
Stainless Steel
-
Controls
Electronic
-
Display
Digital
-
Air Dampening Suspension
Yes
-
iSensor
Yes (Temp/Hardness/Detergent)
-
Door Glass
Yes (Tempered)
-
Lint Filter
Yes (2)
-
Child Lock
Yes
GENERAL
-
Weight
50kg
-
Warranty
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)
WASHING PROGRAMS
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick / Speed Wash
Yes
-
Jean
Yes
-
Eco-Cotton
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Water Temp
3 Levels
-
Soil Level
Yes (Light/Normal/Heavy)
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
Yes (60/90/120mins)
LED DISPLAY
-
Delay Start
3 ~ 48 hours
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Error / Self Diagnosis
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
-
Washing
38dB
-
Spinning
50dB
RATINGS
-
WEL Water Rating
4.0 Star
-
Water Consumption
67L
-
Energy Rating
2 Star (Washing)
-
Energy Consumption
550kWh/year (Warm) / 90kWh/year (Cold)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Only (WxHxD)
590x960x606mm
