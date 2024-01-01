Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.5kg Top Load Washer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4 Star, 67 Litres per wash)

6.5kg Top Load Washer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4 Star, 67 Litres per wash)

WT-H650

6.5kg Top Load Washer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4 Star, 67 Litres per wash)

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    6.5kg

  • Colour

    White with Silver Trim

  • Tub

    Stainless Steel

  • Controls

    Electronic

  • Display

    Digital

  • Air Dampening Suspension

    Yes

  • iSensor

    Yes (Temp/Hardness/Detergent)

  • Door Glass

    Yes (Tempered)

  • Lint Filter

    Yes (2)

  • Child Lock

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Weight

    50kg

  • Warranty

    10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)

WASHING PROGRAMS

  • Fuzzy

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick / Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Jean

    Yes

  • Eco-Cotton

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Water Temp

    3 Levels

  • Soil Level

    Yes (Light/Normal/Heavy)

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)

    Yes (60/90/120mins)

LED DISPLAY

  • Delay Start

    3 ~ 48 hours

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Error / Self Diagnosis

    Yes

NOISE LEVELS

  • Washing

    38dB

  • Spinning

    50dB

RATINGS

  • WEL Water Rating

    4.0 Star

  • Water Consumption

    67L

  • Energy Rating

    2 Star (Washing)

  • Energy Consumption

    550kWh/year (Warm) / 90kWh/year (Cold)

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Only (WxHxD)

    590x960x606mm

What people are saying