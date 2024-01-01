We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with built in Heater
FEATURES
Capacity
10kg
Colour
White
Motor Type
Direct Drive
Motor RPM
1050rpm
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
Controls
Electronic
Display
Digital
Fuzzy Logic Control
Yes
Door Type
Soft Closing Glass
Lint Filter
Yes (Hidden)
Door Lock
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Smart Filter
Yes
On Board Heater
Yes (60°/40° Selectable)
WASHING PROGRAMS
Cotton / Normal
Yes
Stain Care
Yes (40°C)
Sanitary
Yes (60°C)
Smart Cleaning
Yes
Cotton Eco
Yes
Sports Wear
Yes
Bulky / Bedding
Yes
Towels
Yes
Wool / Delicates
Yes
Quick / Speed Wash
Yes
Favourite
Yes
OPTIONS
Water Temp
Yes (Hot / Cold / Warm)
Water Level
Yes (5 Levels)
Wash Power Level
Yes (Soft / Normal / Strong)
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
Yes
Tub Dry
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Soak
Yes
LED DISPLAY
Delay Start
3 ~ 18 hours
Running Time
Yes
Status
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
Washing
38dB
Spinning
50dB
RATINGS
Water Rating
4.0 Star
Water Consumption
102L
Energy Rating
2.5 Star (Washing)
Energy Consumption
693kWh / 365 uses (Warm Wash), 164kWh / 365 uses (Cold Wash)
DIMENSIONS
Unit Only (WxHxD)
686mm x 1153mm x 760mm
Weight
66kg
Height
1443mm (With Door Open)
GENERAL
Warranty
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)
