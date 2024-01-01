Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with built in Heater

Specs

Reviews

Support

10kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with built in Heater

WT-R10856

10kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with built in Heater

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    10kg

  • Colour

    Stainless VCM

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive

  • Motor RPM

    1050rpm

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Controls

    Electronic

  • Display

    Digital

  • Fuzzy Logic Control

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Soft Closing Glass

  • Lint Filter

    Yes (Hidden)

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • On Board Heater

    Yes (60°/40° Selectable)

WASHING PROGRAMS

  • Cotton / Normal

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes (40°C)

  • Sanitary

    Yes (60°C)

  • Smart Cleaning

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Bulky / Bedding

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wool / Delicates

    Yes

  • Quick / Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Water Temp

    Yes (Hot / Cold / Warm)

  • Water Level

    Yes (5 Levels)

  • Wash Power Level

    Yes (Soft / Normal / Strong)

  • Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

LED DISPLAY

  • Delay Start

    3 ~ 18 hours

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

NOISE LEVELS

  • Washing

    38dB

  • Spinning

    50dB

RATINGS

  • Water Rating

    4.0 Star

  • Water Consumption

    102L

  • Energy Rating

    2.5 Star (Washing)

  • Energy Consumption

    693kWh / 365 uses (Warm Wash), 164kWh / 365 uses (Cold Wash)

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Only (WxHxD)

    686mm x 1153mm x 760mm

  • Weight

    66kg

  • Height

    1443mm (With Door Open)

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)

