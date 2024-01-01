We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Finish
White with Black Trim
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
Front Panel
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Soft Closing
Yes
-
Safety Lock
(Auto Off Only)
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
6.5kg
-
Motor Type
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
740 RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
TurboDrum®
Yes
-
No Agitator
Yes
-
Lint Filters
2x Mesh Filters
-
Dispensers
Detergent / Softener / Bleach
-
Inlets
Hot & Cold
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Wool, Quick Wash, Duvet, Silent Wash
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Wash Time
Yes (6)
-
Water Temperature
Yes (3)
-
Water Level
Yes (6)
-
Rinses
Yes (3)
-
Spin Level
Yes (3)
-
Soil Level
Yes (Heavy, Light)
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-18 Hours)
-
Soak
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Width (mm)
590
-
Unit Depth (mm)
620
-
Unit Height (mm)
960
-
Height with Lid Open (mm)
1330
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
630mm x 675mm x 1045mm
-
Unit Weight
40kg
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
WELS Water Rating
3 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
95L
-
Energy Consumption
445 kWh / 365 Uses
-
Energy Consumption (Cold)
69 kWh / 365 Uses
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
(Eco Cotton, Temp. Hot & Cold, Water Level 3, Wash 25min, Rinse 2, Spin High)
