7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control
*10 Year Smart Inverter Motor Warranty. Includes 2 years parts and labour + 8 years parts only warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
Key Feature
-
Quality wash with Inverter Control
-
TurboDrum®, Improves the washing action
-
No Agitator
-
Troubleshoot with Smart Diagnosis®
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 620
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White with Black Trim
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (318 Hours)
-
Display Type
Digital Display
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Yes (6)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 620
-
Product Weight (kg)
39
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (3)
-
Spin
Yes (3)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
