7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

WTG7520

7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

Quality Washing with Smart Inverter Control

Inverter technology controls the speed & direction of the motor to provide a quality washing experience, with increased durability and stability with low vibration - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.¹

*10 Year Smart Inverter Motor Warranty. Includes 2 years parts and labour + 8 years parts only warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.

TurboDrum®

The LG TurboDrum® mechanism is designed to rotate the drum in one direction while the pulsator directs water the opposite way. This improves the washing action, delivering a brilliant wash.

No Agitator

The beauty of this LG top loader is that it has no agitator. It's inverter control motor moves the water in the tub to replicate hand washing actions.

Pre-Wash for Stubborn Stains

Select the ‘Pre Wash+Cotton' cycle and the machine provides extra soaking and agitating time in the wash to help remove stubborn stains.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Minimise Detergent Residue

Multiple water outlets assist with mixing and dispensing during the wash cycle for a quality wash.
Stylish, Easy Access Design

The conveniently positioned front control panel makes for easy access and the wide lid lets you keep an eye on things during the wash.

Troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis®

Troubleshooting with
Smart Diagnosis®

With a compatible smartphone & the LG Smart ThinQ® app the washer can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.²

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.

Key Feature

  • Quality wash with Inverter Control
  • TurboDrum®, Improves the washing action
  • No Agitator
  • Troubleshoot with Smart Diagnosis®

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
590 x 1330 (lid open) x 620
CAPACITY
7.5
ENERGY RATING
Quality wash with Inverter Control
THINQ
TurboDrum®, Improves the washing action

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590 x 960 x 620

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White with Black Trim

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.5

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (318 Hours)

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Yes (6)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590 x 960 x 620

  • Product Weight (kg)

    39

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes (3)

  • Spin

    Yes (3)

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

