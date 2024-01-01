Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

Specs

Reviews

Support

8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

WTG8521

8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

(0)

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
632 x 1390 (lid open) x 690
CAPACITY
8.5
ENERGY RATING
Quality wash with Inverter Control
THINQ
TurboDrum®, Improves the washing action

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Finish

    White with Black Trim

  • Control Type

    Electronic Press Button

  • Control Location

    Front Panel

  • Lid / Door Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Soft Closing

    Yes

  • Safety Lock

    (Auto Off Only)

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    8.5kg

  • Motor Type

    Smart Inverter Motor

  • Maximum Spin Speed

    740 RPM

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Logic Control

    Yes

  • TurboDrum®

    Yes

  • No Agitator

    Yes

  • Lint Filters

    2x Mesh Filters

  • Dispensers

    Detergent / Softener / Bleach

  • Inlets

    Hot & Cold

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Programs

    Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Wool, Quick Wash, Duvet, Silent Wash

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Wash Time

    Yes (6)

  • Water Temperature

    Yes (3)

  • Water Level

    Yes (6)

  • Rinses

    Yes (3)

  • Spin Level

    Yes (3)

  • Soil Level

    Yes (Heavy, Light)

  • Delay Start

    Yes (3-18 Hours)

  • Soak

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Width (mm)

    632

  • Unit Depth (mm)

    690

  • Unit Height (mm)

    1020

  • Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1390

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    700mm x 770mm x 1070mm

  • Unit Weight

    50.5kg

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Smart Inverter Motor (parts only).

COMPLIANCE

  • WELS Water Rating

    3 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    125L

  • Energy Consumption

    580 kWh / 365 Uses

  • Energy Consumption (Cold)

    150 kWh / 365 Uses

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 Seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash)

What people are saying