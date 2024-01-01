Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive & Smart THINQ™

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive & Smart THINQ™

WTG9032WF

9kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive & Smart THINQ™

LG WTG9032WF Top Load Washing Machine

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    9kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    632

  • Height (mm)

    1020

  • Depth (mm)

    670

  • Weight

    51kg

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Warm Wash: 620kwh/365 uses
    Cold Wash: 135kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Stars

  • WELS Water Consumption

    93L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Eco Cotton, Water Level 2, Wash 6min, Rinse 5, Spin Ultra, Cold wash, Soak 2Hrs

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Glass with Soft Closing Lid

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    950rpm

  • Tub Type

    Stainless Steel

  • Logic Control

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)

    60/90/120 minutes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    9 (Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cototn, Extra Rinse, Duvet, Eco Cotton, Quiet Wash, Quick Wash, Delicates, Download Cycle)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    7 (Soak, Intensive Wash, Time Delay, Water Temperature, Water Level, Remote Start, Turbo Clean)

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806098010165

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

