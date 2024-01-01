We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive & Smart THINQ™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
632
-
Height (mm)
1020
-
Depth (mm)
670
-
Weight
51kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 620kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 135kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
2½ Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
93L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Eco Cotton, Water Level 2, Wash 6min, Rinse 5, Spin Ultra, Cold wash, Soak 2Hrs
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ™
Yes
-
Door Type
Glass with Soft Closing Lid
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
950rpm
-
Tub Type
Stainless Steel
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes (Built-In)
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
60/90/120 minutes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
9 (Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cototn, Extra Rinse, Duvet, Eco Cotton, Quiet Wash, Quick Wash, Delicates, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
7 (Soak, Intensive Wash, Time Delay, Water Temperature, Water Level, Remote Start, Turbo Clean)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098010165
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
