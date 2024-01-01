We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD® in White
Smart and Advanced Laundry
Fabric Care
AI DD® technology optimises motions based on weight & fabric type.*
Powerful & Fast Wash
TurboClean3D™ offers a thorough clean in 40 minute*
Intelligent Control
The Auto Arrange Program memorises your previous wash cycles.*
Quiet Performer
The dampers in conjunction with the sensor help to deliver a quiet wash.
*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycles only. The results may be different depending on the environment. The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively. Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
AI DD®
Intelligent Care
Varied Washing and Combination Motions are Applied Based on the Fabric Type
Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric
*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only. Images used for illustrative purposes only.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Creates Personalised Laundry Options Based on Your Usage
*The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment. Video for illustrative purposes only.
WaveForce™
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
TurboDrum™
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
Jet Spray
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
An Optimal Way to Wash
LG ThinQ®
Smart Control, Smart Life
Hands-free with voice assistant
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit http://lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Video for illustrative purposes only.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
What should I do when I encounter the [IE] error code?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather
What should I do when I encounter the OE error code?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
What should I do when I encounter the (dE) error code?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Key Feature
-
Intelligent Care with AI DD®
-
Powerful & Fast Washing with TurboClean3D™
-
LCD Panel
-
Helps reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
PROGRAMS
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Cotton
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Cotton Wash
No
-
Pre Wash+Cotton
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
-
Allergy Care
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LCD + LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
No
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1420
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098760206
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
No
