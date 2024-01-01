14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD® in White

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.