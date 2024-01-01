Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD® in White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD® in White
WTL9-14W

WTL9-14W

14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD® in White

Front view

Smart and Advanced Laundry

Fabric Care

AI DD® technology optimises motions based on weight & fabric type.*

Powerful & Fast Wash

TurboClean3D™ offers a thorough clean in 40 minute*

Intelligent Control

The Auto Arrange Program memorises your previous wash cycles.*

Quiet Performer

The dampers in conjunction with the sensor help to deliver a quiet wash.

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycles only. The results may be different depending on the environment. The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively. Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

AI DD®

Intelligent Care

Automatically optimise motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.*

Varied Washing and Combination Motions are Applied Based on the Fabric Type

Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only. Images used for illustrative purposes only.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Intelligent Control

Creates Personalised Laundry Options Based on Your Usage

Personalised laundry options are created based on your washing patterns. The Auto Arrange Program memorises your previous wash cycles.*

*The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.

TurboClean3D™

Powerful & Fast Washing

Make more time in your day for what matters most. The TurboClean™ option combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology to wash 5.5kg of lightly soiled cotton loads in 39 minutes*.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment. Video for illustrative purposes only.

WaveForce™

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

TurboDrum™

Designed to rotate the drum in one direction while the pulsator directs water the opposite way.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Jet Spray

The water movement technology aids quick and effective rinsing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor™

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimised cycles to wash fabric.

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

WaveForce™ : Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit http://lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Video for illustrative purposes only.

A image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel and lint filter design.

A Large Lint Filter to Help Keep the Tub and Your Clothes Clean

A large lint filter helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.
A gentle waves background with the Inverter DirectDrive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

It shows accessories that keep the washing machine quiet. A puppy is sleeping next to the washing machine.

Quiet Performer

The horizontal and vertical dampers in conjunction with the sensor help to deliver a quiet wash.
Download WTL9-14W Specs

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the [IE] error code?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the OE error code?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the (dE) error code?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Key Feature

  • Intelligent Care with AI DD®
  • Powerful & Fast Washing with TurboClean3D™
  • LCD Panel
  • Helps reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Cotton Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LCD + LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1420

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    59.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098760206

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    No

