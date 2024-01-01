About Cookies on This Site

12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

WTX5-12G
Front view
Front view door open
Top left Panel view
Front panel details
Drum details
Drum details
Drum details
Front perspective
Top view
Top view with door open
Doordetails
Left side view
Top left perspective
Top left perspective with door open
Right view
Key Features

  • AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
  • 6 Motion® Wash
  • TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
  • EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
  • LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
More
White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

Simply intelligent laundry

Simulation detecting fabric softness and weight with LG's AI technology

AI Wash

Detects weight and fabric softness

Rotating drum image showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboClean™

Powerful & fast wash.

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

AI DD™

AI to the core, Easy Laundry

Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.

Washing machine panel shown in the video, selecting AI Wash to detect your laundry and automatically set the appropriate course.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

6 Motion®

Hand-washing inspired movement

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

agitating motion

Agitating motion

A normal washing motion

swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing designed to care for delicate fabrics

rotating motion

Rotating motion

Helps reduce tangles during cleaning

rubbing motion

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

waveforce motion

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

compressing motion

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

TurboClean™

A powerful and fast wash

LG TurboClean™ technology combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology for powerful and fast washing of lightly soiled cotton loads.

Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing
Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

WaveForce®

Creates a powerful waterfall effect from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum®

Opposite drum and pulsator direction generates dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray for quick and efficient rinsing

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. 

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

Video explaining the structure of the washer, which is angled downwards to make it easy to put in and take out laundry

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Video of an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Image of water surrounding a clean tub

Simple tub cleaning

Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

A sleek and modern design

A sleek and modern design

Intuitive digital dial control

Intuitive dial & LED display control

Soft Closing Door

Soft closing door

Wide lint filter in tub

Stainless Steel Tub

Key Feature

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Graphite

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096586532

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Temperature

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1380

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47.0

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Cotton Wash

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Wool

    No

