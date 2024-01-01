We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
Simply intelligent laundry
AI Wash
Detects weight and fabric softness
TurboClean™
Powerful & fast wash.
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
AI DD™
AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
6 Motion®
Hand-washing inspired movement
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
TurboClean™
A powerful and fast wash
LG TurboClean™ technology combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology for powerful and fast washing of lightly soiled cotton loads.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
LG ThinQ® App
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Key Feature
- AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
- 6 Motion® Wash
- TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
- EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
- LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence Graphite
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096586532
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
No
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
Yes
Pre Wash
No
Process On/Off
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Soak
Yes
Spin
5 Levels
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Steam
Yes
Strong Wave
No
Temperature
Cold / Warm / Hot
Time Delay
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Tub Dry
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Water Level
10 Levels
Water Plus
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1380
Product Weight (kg)
47.0
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
No
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Foam detection system
No
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
JetSpray
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Type
Top Load Washer
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Cotton
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Microplastic Care
No
Cotton Wash
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Pre Wash+Cotton
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sports Wear
No
Stain Care
No
Strong Wave
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
No
Wool
No
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.
Recommended Product