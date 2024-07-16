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12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
Simply intelligent laundry
AI Wash
Detects weight and fabric softness
TurboClean™
Powerful & fast wash.
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
AI DD™
AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
6 Motion®
Hand-washing inspired movement
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
TurboClean™
A powerful and fast wash
LG TurboClean™ technology combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology for powerful and fast washing of lightly soiled cotton loads.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
LG ThinQ® App
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
Q.
Where and how should the product be installed?
A.
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
Q.
How can I select a cycle?
A.
Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.
1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.
2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)
3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)
4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.
Q.
How can I help keep my washing machine in good condition?
A.
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
Q.
How does AI DD® benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s AI DD® machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine helps to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
Q.
What is the TurboClean3D™ function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboClean3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*
*Tested by Intertek usgin a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Q.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
A.
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
How do I register my product on LG ThinQ®?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Key Feature
- AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
- 6 Motion® Wash
- TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
- EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
- LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
- Security updates received until 31-Dec-30
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Figure Indicator
18:88
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Door Lock Indication
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096622780
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
FEATURES
Type
Top Load Washer
AI DD
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Steam
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
TurboWash
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
JetSpray
Yes
WaveForce
No
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Add Item
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Foam detection system
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
Vibration Sensor
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
PROGRAMS
Cotton Wash
Yes
AI Wash
Yes
Wool
No
Duvet
Yes
Pre Wash+Cotton
No
Extra Clean
No
Eco Save
No
Smart Rinse
No
School Care
No
Strong Wave
No
Sports Wear
No
Delicates
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Towels
No
Small Load
No
Color Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Stain Care
No
Allergy Care
Yes
Cotton
No
Eco Cotton
No
Microplastic Care
No
Pet Care Wash
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Water Level
10 Levels
Wash
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Temperature
Cold / Warm / Hot
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Pre Wash
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Time Delay
No
Child Lock
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Spin Only
No
Tub Clean
No
Soak
Yes
Extra Rinse
No
Add Item
No
Water Plus
No
Deep Fill
No
Stain Care
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Hot Wash
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Strong Wave
No
Air Dry
No
Tub Dry
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1380
Product Weight (kg)
47.0
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