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12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

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12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

WTX5-12W
Front view of 12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD® WTX5-12W
a front image of an open door
USP image for the ai dd
USP image for the TurboClean3D™
USP image for the EasyUnload™
USP image for the Easy control
interior shot featuring Top Loading Washing Machine
detail of the automatic dispenser
detail of the tub
detail of the dial and paneldrum detail of the safe door
drum detail of the side image
left side view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
LG 12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®, WTX5-12W
left view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
right view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
Front view of 12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD® WTX5-12W
a front image of an open door
USP image for the ai dd
USP image for the TurboClean3D™
USP image for the EasyUnload™
USP image for the Easy control
interior shot featuring Top Loading Washing Machine
detail of the automatic dispenser
detail of the tub
detail of the dial and paneldrum detail of the safe door
drum detail of the side image
left side view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
LG 12kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®, WTX5-12W
left view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
right view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine

Key Features

  • AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
  • 6 Motion® Wash
  • TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
  • EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
  • LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-30
More
White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

Simply intelligent laundry

Beige blouse overlaid with digital sensing motion, representing AI Wash fabric detection

AI Wash

Detects weight and fabric softness

Water spray and arrows inside washer drum visualizing LG TurboClean™ thorough cleaning action

TurboClean™

Powerful & fast wash.

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

AI DD™

AI to the core, Easy Laundry

Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.

Washing machine panel zooms in as AI Wash cycle is selected, followed by fabric detection animation

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

6 Motion®

Hand-washing inspired movement

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Washer drum with vertical up-and-down arrow showing basic agitating wash motion

Agitating motion

A normal washing motion

Drum with soft curved arrows swaying side to side, showing gentle swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing designed to care for delicate fabrics

Circular arrows spinning inside drum to show full rotating fabric motion

Rotating motion

Helps reduce tangles during cleaning

Opposing curved arrows inside drum showing side-to-side rubbing movement

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

Downward spiral arrows in drum visualizing fast spin and compressing action

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

TurboClean™

A powerful and fast wash

LG TurboClean™ technology combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology for powerful and fast washing of lightly soiled cotton loads.

Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum® water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSprayWasher drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray
Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum® water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray

WaveForce®

Creates a powerful waterfall effect from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum®

Opposite drum and pulsator direction generates dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray for quick and efficient rinsing

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. 

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

Woman unloading laundry from a top-load washer with a tilted drum structure for easier reach and access

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Video of an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Washer drum surrounded by dynamic water splashes, representing simple tub cleaning

Simple tub cleaning

Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

White LG top-load washing machine with sleek, modern design placed in a minimalist laundry spaceWhite LG top-load washing machine with sleek, modern design placed in a minimalist laundry space

A sleek and modern design

Close-up of LG top-load washer’s control panel with a centered dial and intuitive display

Intuitive dial & LED display control

Washer lid shown in mid-motion to illustrate the smooth, soft closing door feature

Soft closing door

Shiny spacious inner drum with embossed surface

Stainless Steel Tub

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should the product be installed?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

Q.

How can I select a cycle?

A.

Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.

1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.

2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)

3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)

4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.

Q.

How can I help keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD® benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD® machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine helps to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboClean3D™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboClean3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*

 

*Tested by Intertek usgin a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on LG ThinQ®?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Key Feature

  • AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
  • 6 Motion® Wash
  • TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
  • EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
  • LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-30
Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096622780

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • WaveForce

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton Wash

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    No

  • Eco Cotton

    No

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Temperature

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1380

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47.0

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