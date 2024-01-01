Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

TWIN171216T

18.5kg Total Washing Load TWINWash™ System including LG MiniWasher

LG TWIN171216T TWINWash Washing Machine

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
700 x 1340 x 835
CAPACITY
16kg Washer / 9kg Dryer / 2.5Kg Mini
ENERGY RATING
TWINWash®, Wash Two Loads at the Same Time
THINQ
TrueSteam®

All Spec

DESIGN -

  • Type

    TWINWash - Twin Load Washer

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    16kg Main Washer (WD1216HTE)

  • Mini Washer (Max Load)

    2.5kg Mini Washer (WTP2071V)

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    9kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Height (mm)

    1340

  • Depth (mm)

    835

  • Weight

    105kg (Main) | 48.7kg (Mini)

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    403mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 621kwh/365 uses | Dry: 373kwh/52 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star (Wash) | 2½ Star (Dry)

  • WELS Water Consumption

    164L (Wash) | 16L (Dry)

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton, 40°C, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin, Turbo Clean®

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish

  • Smart ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)

  • Main Washer Model

    WD1216HTE

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1000rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Recirculation

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean®

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)

  • Mini Washer Model

    WTP2071V

  • 3 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Water Temperature

    Cold only

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    Main Washer: 15 (Cotton, Baby Care, Speed Wash + Dry, Bedding Care, Speed Wash, Sports Wear, Single Shirt Dry, Duvet, Rinse + Spin, Wool, Hygiene, Cold Wash, Allergy Care, Refresh, Downloaded
    Mini Washer: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    Main Washer: 14 (Steam, TurboClean, Remote Start, Time Delay, Add Item, Turbo Dry, Air Dry, Time Dry, Soak, Pre Wash, Intensive, Light, Tub Clean, Child Lock) Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
    ^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

  • Registration

    For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:

    Main Washer - WD1610NSW
    Mini Washer - WTP20WX

What people are saying