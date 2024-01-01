Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

TWIN171611C

11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    11kg Main Washer (WD1611SMW2)

  • Mini Washer (Max Load)

    2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WY)

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    1220

  • Depth (mm)

    700

  • Weight

    74kg (Main) | 43kg (Mini)

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    312mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 360kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4½ Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    94L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton Eco, Normal Wash, Normal Rinse, 1400rpm Spin, 40°C

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish/Colour

    White

  • Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES (MAIN WASHER)

  • Main Washer Model

    WD1611SMW2

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1600rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1600/1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Recirculation

    Yes

  • True Steam®

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean®

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES (MINI WASHER)

  • Mini Washer Model

    WTP20WY

  • 3 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Water Temperature

    Cold only

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    Main Washer: 14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Sports Wear, Wool+, Dark Wash, Stain Care, Silent Wash, Speed14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin))

    Mini Washer - Cold Only: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    Main Washer: 10 (Steam, Prewash, Normal + Hold (Rinse), Remote Start, Medic Rince (40°C), Add Item, Intensive, Turbo Clean®, Favourite, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))

    Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    20 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
    ^Main Washer: 2 years parts and labour +18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
    ^Mini Washer: 2 years parts and labour +8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

  • Registration

    For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:

    Main Washer - WD1611SMW2Mini Washer - WTP20WY

What people are saying