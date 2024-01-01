We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
11kg Main Washer (WD1611SMW2)
-
Mini Washer (Max Load)
2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WY)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
1220
-
Depth (mm)
700
-
Weight
74kg (Main) | 43kg (Mini)
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
312mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 360kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
94L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, Normal Wash, Normal Rinse, 1400rpm Spin, 40°C
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish/Colour
White
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES (MAIN WASHER)
-
Main Washer Model
WD1611SMW2
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1600rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
True Steam®
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES (MINI WASHER)
-
Mini Washer Model
WTP20WY
-
3 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Water Temperature
Cold only
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
Main Washer: 14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Sports Wear, Wool+, Dark Wash, Stain Care, Silent Wash, Speed14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin))
Mini Washer - Cold Only: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
Main Washer: 10 (Steam, Prewash, Normal + Hold (Rinse), Remote Start, Medic Rince (40°C), Add Item, Intensive, Turbo Clean®, Favourite, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))
Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
20 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
^Main Washer: 2 years parts and labour +18 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
^Mini Washer: 2 years parts and labour +8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
-
Registration
For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:
Main Washer - WD1611SMW2Mini Washer - WTP20WY
