White 8.5/4.5kg Steam Washer/Dryer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4.5 Star, 73 Litres per wash)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Washing Capacity
8.5kg
-
Dry Capacity
4.5kg
-
Variable Spin Speed(RPM)
1400
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Steam Washer
Yes
-
Wash Programs
9
-
Wash Options
8
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Pause & Add Function
Yes
-
Time Delay
3~19 hours
-
Door Diameter
350mm
-
Door Open Angle
165°
GENERAL
-
Wash Water Rating
4.5 Star
-
Wash Water Consumption
73 Litres
-
Wash Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Wash Energy Consumption
335kWh
-
Dry Energy Rating
1.5 Star
-
Dry Energy Consumption
220kWh
-
Washing Noise Level
46dB
-
Spinning Noise Level
60dB
-
Dimensions(WxDxH)
600x640x850mm
-
Weight
73kg
-
Warranty
2 Years + 8 Years (motor part only)
