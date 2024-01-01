Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer in Black Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer in Black Steel

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WWT-1209B

12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer in Black Steel

(0)
Front view (with some buttons on the center panel light off)

Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Designed for a Better Life

Compact one-body design is shown.

Intelligence meets Style

A woman is comfortably operating the product with Center Control.

Central Control Panel

A person is holding a pile of clothes.

Thorough in-depth Cleaning

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the WashTower.

Smart Clothing Care

Sleek, Innovative Design

All-in-one Laundry Solution

Innovative design. Intelligent washing. The sleek streamlined washer below, and dryer above design, inspires creative new ways to layout your laundry.

Easy Reach Control Panel

The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

Easy Reach Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Intelligent Wash & Dry

Leave your Laundry to an Intelligent Washer Dryer

Thanks to AI DD® and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.*

Wash tower Black

A Smarter Way to Wash

AI DD® Technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

A stream of water surrounds the washer tub, and various clothing icons are floating in the center of the door. And below there is a 6 motion icon.

Smart Clothing Care

Smart Pairing™ automatically applies a suitable drying course based on the previous wash cycle.*

The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.

*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Overseas model shown.

Thorough Care

Thorough Care

Designed to Care for What You Wear

A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle™

Select the Allergy Care Cycle™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.*

Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.

*Allergy Care Cycle™ approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle™ for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle™ can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Alt text

Get It All Done and Then Some

Wash 2kg of clothes* in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 2kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*

Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.

*Cotton cycles only
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Alt text

Smart Control, Smart Life

Smart Clothing Care

Smart Control, Smart Life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your washing and drying progress.

This image shows a mobile phone with a WashTower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Control LG WashTower™ remotely with the LG ThinQ® app. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Alt text

Links to Inverter Direct Drive Motor page.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*
Comparison video of conventional inverter and dual inverter.

Super Efficient Dryer with 9 Star Energy Rating

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air. LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.

The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Saves Space

Compared to an LG stacked washer and dryer, the new LG WashTower™ is up to 45mm lower, perfect for tight spaces.

Saves Space

Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space

Our larger model is great for families, while the smaller model is perfect for smaller spaces.

Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space

Key Feature

  • All-in-One Stacked Washer Dryer Solution with Central Control Panel
  • 9 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
  • Turbo Clean 360® – 2 minute Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
  • AI Direct Drive – Intelligent Fabric Care (Washer only)
  • Capacity 12kg Washer and 9kg Dryer
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.