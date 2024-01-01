We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer in Forest Green / Beige
Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution
Designed for a Better Life
All-in-one Laundry Solution
Easy Reach Control Panel
A Smarter Way to Wash
Smart Clothing Care
*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle™
*Allergy Care Cycle™ can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Get It All Done and Then Some
With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 2kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the environment.
Saves Space
Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space
Key Feature
All-in-One Stacked Washer Dryer Solution with Central Control Panel
9 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
Turbo Clean 360® – 2 minute Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
AI Direct Drive – Intelligent Fabric Care (Washer only)
Capacity 12kg Washer and 9kg Dryer
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
All Spec
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806091801814
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
Quick Dry
Yes
What people are saying
